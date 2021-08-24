HarperCollins presents 'The Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family' by Anahita Dhondy

You would like to read
- DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering achieving excellence since 1994
- Quintype CMS empowering magazine publishers
- MyGlamm appoints Naushad Shaikh, former CFO of Fractal Analytics as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- HarperCollins India announces Amitav Ghosh's forthcoming publication The Living Mountain: A Fable for Our Times
- Ajitabha Bose to write the first book on the famous comedian, Kapil Sharma
New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to present a warm and whimsical memoir about embracing the cuisine that one grew up with - 'The Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family' by Anahita Dhondy.
Praise for the Book
"Anahita is part of a new generation of Indian chefs who build on the legacies of the past. She is a brilliant chef and will shine even more brightly in the years to come." - Vir Sanghvi, Author of A Rude Life: The Memoir
'"There is only one thing more beautiful than Anahita Dhondy. Her cooking. Her secret Parsi recipes. And her simple storytelling. Okay, three things." - Freddy Birdy, adman, restaurant designer, artist
"Anahita's passion for the Parsi food of her heritage is the core of this fascinating yummy book. I'm a little biased as I grew extremely fond of her through her years with us but I'm sure you will really enjoy the stories and the recipes hugely." - AD Singh, founder and managing director, Olive group of restaurants
"I have been honoured by Anahita's unwavering commitment and involvement with the Chefs' Manifesto, of which I am the founding co-ordinator. The importance of sustainable food choices is expertly endorsed throughout this engaging read, and Anahita clearly feels a powerful and spiritual connection to food. I am particularly fond of the reference to a dish she enjoyed 'that mirrors my people' - it summarises the feeling we all get of the nostalgic recipe from our childhood that is never forgotten, and of her unshakable community. This recipe was said to 'tell the story of travels' which perfectly explains the journey of food, from fork to our hearts" - Paul Newnham, Director- SDG2 Advocacy Hub Secretariat.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor