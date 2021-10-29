HarperCollins presents 'Young Blood: Ten Terrifying College Tales' by Chandrima Das

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of Young Blood: Ten Terrifying College Tales by Chandrima Das, releasing on 1st November, 2021.
Praise for the Book
"Masterfully written tales of horror . . . an unmissable collector's delight for genre fans.'"-NEIL D'SILVA
"A compelling, creepy and entertaining campus road trip . . . haunted by horrors both societal and supernatural.'" INDRAPRAMIT DAS
"'Fascinating orally circulated stories . . . that straddle genres . . . propulsive, entertaining, and of course, scary!"- ARUNI KASHYAP
"Stop reading this cover and read the stories! Chandrima Das is a riveting storyteller."- ADITI MITTAL
About the Book
Bored roommates use a planchette to contact a legendary ghost that haunts Pune University. Will she answer?
Is the abandoned Khairatabad Science College in Hyderabad really haunted? A gang of students break inside to investigate.
Nirav and Pavi love each other... most of the time. Will exploring a forbidden place inside IIT Kharagpur bring them closer?
From strange sightings to urban legends, from haunted buildings to not-so-friendly ghosts, colleges in India have their fair share of spine-tingling tales, be it Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, St. Bede's College in Shimla or Delhi University. Young Blood is a collection of ten tales that reimagine college urban legends and true first-person accounts, that promises to terrify even die-hard fans of horror.
About the Author
Chandrima Das has a B.Tech in Computer Science from NIT Durgapur and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. After a decade-long career in management consulting she followed her passion for writing full-time. Her digital debut The Talking Dead (e-book, Audible audiobook) was a bestseller in the horror category. Chandrima was born in Shillong, grew up in Guwahati, and is presently based in Mumbai.
For further information, please write to sagiri.dixit@harpercollins-india.com
Non-fiction/Supernatural | Rs 299 | PB
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
