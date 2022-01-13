HarperCollins Publishers India announces the release of The Happiness Trail by Ramesh Venkateswaran

You would like to read
- Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur has written a book on their journey of success
- Students, parents interact with representatives of 45 plus Indian, foreign universities at eKal Academy
- Bodh Raj Sikri & Team provided 10K corona vaccines by campaign trail
- First-ever Rario Lanka Premier League NFT Packs set to launch soon
- Ramesh Subramanian takes over as Managing Director of Bharat PetroResources Limited
New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): Author, Ramesh Venkateswaran on publication of his book quoted, "We live in a world that constantly equates with happiness with success. And so, we get on a treadmill to chase success, assuming it will lead to happiness. But we're running after the wrong thing.
The Happiness Trail is a reflection of simple yet important learnings that shows us how to achieve two seemingly complementary goals that we many a time discover to be poles apart."
We live in a fast-paced and highly competitive world. The last few years have seen changes not witnessed in centuries. Have all these developments increased our sense of well-being?
Data seems to suggest otherwise!
The Happiness Trail shows us an attainable, contextual way to achieve two seemingly complementary goals, happiness and success, that we many a time discover to be contradictory.
In this book Ramesh Venkateswaran lays down five easy-to-follow approaches to a happy and successful life, which he calls the five I's: Integrity, Interact, Involve, Imbibe and Impact. Armed with this road map, the ever-elusive happiness seems within reach and success a natural consequence.
Ramesh Venkateswaran has donned many hats over the years. After a successful stint in the corporate world and as a corporate consultant and trainer, he has devoted his time to teaching. He is an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for close to three decades. He has also headed The Lawrence School Lovedale, Nilgiris and SDM Institute for Management Development Development, Mysuru.
Ramesh is a co-founder, chairman and volunteer at Vishwas, Society for Mental Health, Bengaluru, a not-for-profit organization that offers free counselling to people in emotional stress.
Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor