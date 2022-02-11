HarperCollins Publishers India presents the first collection of translations from Harper Perennial's new series that showcases the finest stories translated from the languages of the Indian Subcontinent

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to announce the release of the first collection of translations from Harper Perennial's new series, Telugu: The Best Stories of Our Times.

This series showcases the finest stories translated from the languages of the Indian Subcontinent.

About the book:

Harper Perennial is India's very first dedicated imprint for translations, showcasing the finest and most compelling narratives from the languages of the Indian subcontinent. This new series presents some of the best contemporary short stories, selected by an eminent writer or translator working in the language.

The first collection TELUGU, edited by Volga, offers to readers a kaleidoscopic vision of the current literary landscape by bringing together the sharpest practitioners writing today. The stories highlight the numerous histories and identities that the writers have been celebrating or challenging in the last three decades. Appearing in English for the first time, these landmark stories provide an exhilarating glimpse into contemporary Telugu literature.

About the editor:

Short story writer, critic, translator and poet, Volga, has been a forerunner in introducing a feminist perspective into the literary-political discourse in Telugu Literature right from her very first volume of short stories, Rajakeeya Kathalu (Politicial Stories), her first novel Sweccha (Freedom), and her volume of feminist thought Maaku Godalu Levu (We Have No Walls). Volga has edited an anthology of feminist poems, Neeli Meghalu (Dark Clouds) and co-authored 'Mahilavaranam/Womanscape', a volume on women who created history. She has received the Sahitya Akademi Award for her short story volume, Vimukta (The Liberation of Sita). She has also been the recipient of the Best Writer Award from the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, the Ramineni Foundation Award, the Malathi Chandur Award, the Kandukuri Veerasalingam Literary Award, the South Asia Ladli Media and Advertising Award, and has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Sri Padmavati Women's University. She has written screenplays for films and lyrics for dance ballets. She has represented India in women's conferences in China and the United States.

About the translators:

Alladi Uma taught and supervised research in the areas of American, African-American and Indian literatures. She has been collaboratively translating from Telugu to English with M. Sridhar for thirty years. She is involved in the activities of The Alladi Memorial Trust that takes care of the legal, medical and educational needs of the disadvantaged.

M. Sridhar's areas of research interest moved from Literary Criticism and Theory to Indian literatures in translation. He writes poetry in Telugu and English. After retirement from the University of Hyderabad where he taught and supervised research, he too works for The Alladi Memorial Trust.

Featuring stories by:

Akkineni Kutumbarao; Attada Appalnayudu; B.S. Ramulu; G.R. Maharshi; Joopaka Subhadra; K.N. Malleswari; K. Varalakshmi; Karuna; Ketu Viswanathareddy; Kolakaluri Enoch; Kotla Vanajata; Kuppili Padma; M.S.K. Krishnajyothi; Mallipuram Jagadeesh; Manasa Yendluri; Mohammed Khadeer Babu; P. Sathyavathi; V. Pratima' Peddinti Ashok Kumar; Sannapureddy Venkataramireddy; Satish Chandar; Shajahana; V. Chandrasekhar Rao; Vadrewu Veeralakshmidevi Vinodini; Volga

Forthcoming from this Harper Perennial series:

Tamil: The Best Stories of Our Times edited by Perundevi Srinivasan|

Malayalam: The Best Stories of Our Times edited by Benyamin

Urdu: The Best Stories of Our Times edited by Rakhshanda Jalil

and more...

Fiction/Short Stories | Rs 499 | PB

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award.

HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)