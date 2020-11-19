Harsh Mariwala, founder of ASCENT extends Invite to entrepreneurs to the Fifth Edition of ASCENT eConclave 2020 - 25 to 28 November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ASCENT eConclave 2020, the annual signature event of the prestigious ASCENT Foundation, will be held wherein more than 1000 growth-ready entrepreneurs every day along with industry experts will come together to share stories of their entrepreneurial journeys and exchange ideas, insights and experiences. With the theme "Rebuilding with Grit", there will be focus on the importance of leaders who work tirelessly to handle adversity, minimise stress and unite the team to overcome challenges victoriously.

ASCENT Foundation has announced its eminent speakers' list for its highly awaited ASCENT eConclave 2020, to be hosted virtually from Wednesday, 25 November 2020 to Saturday, 28 November 2020. The staggering success of the last four editions has called for another one, for attendees to witness a series of exclusively curated sessions and take-home valuable insights by Thought Leaders within the ecosystem.

The ASCENT eConclave will have Harsh Mariwala throwing light on how 'A World of Opportunities' await the Indian entrepreneur ecosystem and how the role of the Entrepreneur needs to evolve in this dynamic environment. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Ltd) will share her insights and learnings on how to Dream Big with feet on ground.

A very exciting and never seen before Fireside Chat titled 'Rebuilding the Indian Economy' between Dr Raghuram Rajan (Former RBI Governor) and Deepak Parekh (HDFC Ltd.) promises to leave everyone with valuable insights.

A power-packed session with Sourav Ganguly sharing his lessons from leading the Indian Cricket team, drawing parallel to entrepreneurs and their leadership abilities and styles.

Masaba Gupta, Founder of House of Masaba shares her personal and professional story on the Pursuit of Happiness, while keeping it all authentic.

New-age Entrepreneurs Kunal Shah (CRED), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), and Abhiraj Bhal (Urban Company) will engage in a panel discussion on how technology has disrupted businesses globally.

Another panel discussion among Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Naukri.com), Harsh Jain (Dream11), Kamal Dutta (Skillsoft and SumTotal) and Ananya Tripathi (KKR Capstone India) will discuss how 'The Modern Workplace' will look like in the next few years.

Special sessions include conversation between Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital) and Karan Bhagat (IIFLW).

Capsule Insight sessions with Manish Sabharwal (TeamLease Services Ltd), Rahul daCunha (daCunha Communications), Rama Bijapurkar (Independent consultant), Anirudh Sharma (Graviky Labs), Akshay Cherian (Business Sherpa) and Shoma Chaudhury (ENQUIRY).

Masterclass sessions with Matt Abrahams (Stanford Graduate School of Business), Tatwamasi Dixit (FABRIC) and Sandeep Jethwani (IIFLW).

Commenting on the star line up of speakers, Harsh Mariwala, Founder ASCENT Foundation said, "This year as we go online, the ASCENT eConclave aims to recreate a platform for an open dialogue on addressing the current environment and how entrepreneurs can bring about a change that will aid in their growth and a successful journey within the sector. To enable this, we have eminent speakers such as Dr Raghuram Rajan, Deepak Parekh, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Sourav Ganguly, Masaba Gupta and many more who will be sharing their experiences and insights to ignite the spark in Rebuilding with Grit. In the past four years, we witnessed seasoned speakers and participants had a great deal to take away from their illustrious entrepreneurial journey. This year we proudly take the ASCENT eConclave all India and have attendees across the globe engage in conversations with Thought Leaders, Disruptors and Innovators."

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management adds, "IIFL Wealth is pleased to partner with ASCENT Conclave, which has over the years, emerged as a much-awaited platform to share ideas, gain insights and deliberate with experts on the changing business environment and the opportunities that aspiring entrepreneurs can expect in a VUCA world. The pandemic has posed many challenges and requires individuals and companies to rebuild with Grit. On the bright side, it has created even more opportunities than ever before for aspiring entrepreneurs to lead with purpose."

Previous editions of the ASCENT Conclave have witnessed about 100 prolific speakers engage with audiences. Among the notable names include -- Uday Kotak, Sajjan Jindal, Rajiv Bajaj, Kishore Biyani, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ashish Hemrajani, Prasoon Joshi, Falguni Nayar, Sangita Reddy and several others.

To know more about ASCENT Conclave 2020, visit https://ascentfoundation.in/conclave2020/

