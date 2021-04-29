Haryana CSR Advisory Board with Power Grid Corporation of India - Undertakes Initiatives to Digitally Empower Schools in Haryana with Globus Infocom Smart Classrooms

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a remarkable move to encourage, guide and assist educational organizations to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of the people of the state, the Government of Haryana has laid the foundation of CSR Advisory Board.

Haryana CSR Advisory Board has recently undertaken the initiative to empower the education scenario in all schools of the state with Smart Classroom Solutions directed at empowering educators to teach interactively and inspire students to learn with a motivation to excel. Taking this lead forward, Power Grid Corporation is the first organization to offer its contribution towards this noble cause by establishing 330 Smart Classrooms in 165 Government Schools of Haryana which will surely make a huge difference to students and educators in schools of Haryana.

Globus Infocom, a leading name in education technology has collaborated in this project to implement comprehensive Smart Classroom solutions in the schools under this initiative of state of Haryana. In this Nobel endeavour of Haryana CSR Advisory Board and Power grid Corporation to strengthen the education system there, Globus Infocom's digital solutions are enhancing the learning experience for students.

Smart Classrooms incorporate Digital Board Solutions that include technologically advanced hardware products like Interactive Display, Digital Cabinet, Visualizer, Biometric Attendance Device, Power Backup etc. clubbed with NCERT based digital content for K-12 students providing a comprehensive set-up to make classroom learning highly interactive, engaging and productive. The inventive course content is highly suited for the K-12 classes and has been mapped as per the advanced learning requirements. The multimedia rich content has been curated in a story telling format with brighter visual and clear audio to grasp the content easily and effectively.

Technology-enabled learning is expected to have a significant impact on the overall development of the students and will positively affect and bring in more student engagement, enabling students to learn more and retain the information learned. In such interactive environment, students are more eager to learn as it gives them the opportunity to interact with the hands-on learning tools. Tech-powered classrooms enable students to learn in a self-paced manner. It simplifies classroom sessions for teachers by deploying multimedia-rich content, simulations, animations, exercise sheets, self-assessment and report generation tools etc. Moreover, technology transforms students from passive to active learners by making learning a two-way exercise between teachers and students.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that "Through this initiative we will provide the students off govt. schools the much needed exposure to the dgital learning in this digital era and will help to bring out the best of their potentials."

Speaking about the opportunity, Kiran Dham, CEO,Globus Infocom, said, "We feel honoured to partner with the Haryana CSR Advisory Board and Powergrid Corporation of India in this noble venture of uplifting the education system through digitization. The Smart Classroom Solutions will ensure that students receive a highly engaging and immersive learning experience that is sure to fill the gaps in the education system in Haryana. By providing these smart solutions, we strive to boost the education indicators within the state's schools."

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a turning point for the edtech industry. Estimates suggest that the Indian edtech market will reach USD 3.5 billion by 2022. And in the foreseeable future, edtech will not be limited to the K-12 space but will move beyond and include skill development and sophisticated learning management systems. Also, there has been a positive attitude towards the adoption of digital mode of learning, both from students and teachers. Theproject was successfully completed in a duration of 10 days and was supplemented with professional demos and extensive training to put the solution to its optimum use.

