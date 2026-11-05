VMPL New Delhi [India], November 4: Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) Season 1 champions Haryana Lions celebrated their historic title victory at a press conference held at Le Meridian, New Delhi. The team defeated UP Dhurandhar in the grand finale to lift the championship trophy. The press conference was attended by franchise owner Naveen Jha, Head Coach Indranil Basu and Captain Yug Gupta. The inaugural season of STCL witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 15,000 aspiring cricketers registering for nationwide open trials conducted across 10 states and 11 cities. Following the selection process, 450 players were shortlisted for the final trials, while 128 players were selected and allocated to eight franchise teams. The selection process was conducted under the guidance of former Indian cricketer and League Commissioner Chetan Sharma and former Indian cricketer and STCL mentor Ashok Malhotra.

Eight teams - Delhi Leaders, Gujarat Royals, Mumbai Mavericks, Punjab Falcon, Haryana Lions, Rajasthan Frontiers, UP Dhurandhar and Tamil Nadu Thunders competed in the inaugural season. Haryana Lions dominated the tournament, winning all three of their group-stage matches through successful run chases before defeating Delhi Leaders in the semi-final and UP Dhurandhar in the final to emerge as unbeaten champions. The victory also fulfilled the prediction made by franchise owner Naveen Jha during the trophy launch event in Mumbai, where he had expressed strong confidence in Haryana's players, saying that the Haryana boys were born champions and would return with the trophy. Throughout the tournament, he continued to motivate the team with his spirited remark, "We don't have just one lion; we have 16 lions."

Speaking at the press conference, franchise owner Naveen Jha said, "While the IPL has provided professional cricket with a national platform, STCL is an important initiative to identify and promote grassroots talent. Our players have proved their abilities and team spirit by winning five consecutive matches. Our vision is to provide emerging cricketers with opportunities to reach international levels. In this direction, we will soon establish the Haryana Lions Cricket Academy, which will offer young players structured coaching, modern facilities and professional training to develop their cricketing skills." Jha further announced plans for a Haryana Lions Trophy Tour, featuring the championship-winning team and popular Haryanvi singers. The proposed tour will begin in Delhi and extend to Chandigarh and various parts of Haryana, allowing fans across the region to celebrate the team's historic achievement.

Captain Yug Gupta said, "This victory is the result of our unity, hard work and determination. Winning five consecutive matches and lifting the STCL Season 1 trophy is like a dream come true for the entire team." Vice-Captain Abhiraj added, "Every player gave their best throughout the tournament. Our never-give-up attitude has been our biggest strength." Head Coach Indranil Basu played a significant role in the team's success, providing strategic guidance and consistently motivating the players throughout the tournament. The inaugural league was led by STCL Chairman Rajesh Jha, Vice Chairman Ravi Chikara and Director Mukesh Kumar Singh. Renowned wrestler and actor Sangram Singh served as the league's brand ambassador, while Bigg Boss fame Sana Sultan was the brand ambassador for Haryana Lions.

With matches broadcast live across 76 countries through DD Sports, Sony LIV and AVP Sports, the inaugural STCL season provided grassroots cricketers with an international platform to showcase their talent. Following their historic championship victory, Haryana Lions are now focused on strengthening grassroots cricket through their proposed academy and creating more opportunities for emerging players to progress to higher levels of the game. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)