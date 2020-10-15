HashedIn Technologies attains AWS Data & Analytics Competency

-
Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency. This is a validation for delivering consistent customer success through their Data Engineering solutions.
AWS Data and Analytics competency recognizes partners who have deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing Data and Analytics applications on the AWS platform, thereby making it easier for customers to choose their go-to-partner when they embark on a data transformation journey.
HashedIn's expertise in integrations, building connectors, data pipelines, real-time streaming, data lakes, creating data warehouses /data marts, and advanced data operations (DataOps) has helped their customers experience an accelerated data transformation process.
Being an AWS Data and Analytics competency partner, HashedIn also has deep expertise in Kafka. They have built ~70 integrations with Kafka and helped customers adapt to Kafka. With a decade long AWS experience, HashedIn has built 6+ solutions and accelerators in the space of Data and Analytics. The data solutions and processes have helped them become one of the most capable partners in the AWS Data and Analytics ecosystem.
"We are proud to acquire the AWS Data and Analytics competency. More and more organizations are relying on data as a competitive differentiator to generate business value. By virtue of attaining this competency, our customers can evaluate and use the best AWS tools and technologies available to transform their data," said Sripathi Krishnan, CTO HashedIn Technologies.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
