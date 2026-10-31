VMPL New Delhi [India], October 31: Hathi Edible Oil, a pioneer in India's packaged edible oil category with a legacy dating back to 1912, has appointed actor Anupam Kher as its brand ambassador. The association brings together a brand with a 114-year legacy and an actor whose work across family dramas, comedy and serious cinema has connected with audiences across generations. The partnership aims to strengthen Hathi's brand equity and give its identity a contemporary appeal. Hathi is the flagship brand of B. P. Oil Mills Limited (BPOM). Its portfolio spans mustard, groundnut and soybean oils, with Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil remaining the flagship offering. The association coincides with the introduction of new packaging across all three oil categories, marking a significant refresh of the brand's visual identity while retaining the product attributes associated with each oil.

Hathi products are available across major locations in India through a network of more than 2.5 Lakh retailers and 4,500+ distributors and dealers. The brand also operates 25+ company-owned depots across India. The brand is also present on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Big Basket and Zepto. With a current turnover exceeding ₹1,000 crore, BPOM is targeting 35-40% growth over the next year. The company is also exploring opportunities to expand its FMCG portfolio into additional product categories. Kher's versatility and established connection with Indian audiences make him a strategic fit for the brand. The partnership seeks to bring Hathi's heritage closer to a new generation of consumers while reinforcing its association with family and everyday cooking traditions.

Commenting on the association, Bharat Bhagat, Managing Director, B. P. Oil Mills Limited, said: "Hathi represents a legacy built over 114 years, with its products becoming part of the everyday cooking traditions of Indian households. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening this legacy while evolving the brand for changing consumer preferences. Anupam Kher's versatility and enduring connection with audiences make him a strong partner in this journey. We see this association as an opportunity to reinforce Hathi's brand equity and take its story to a wider consumer base." The partnership will also bring renewed focus to Hathi's brand promise, "Hathi Oil, Swaad Jo Ghar Le Aaye," with the new packaging reflecting the brand's move towards a more contemporary presentation.

Anirudh Bhagat, Director, B. P. Oil Mills Limited, added: "Our focus is on building a stronger, more contemporary identity for Hathi while continuing to serve consumers across our edible oil portfolio. The new packaging is an important step in this direction, and the association with Anupam Kher gives us an opportunity to communicate the brand's story more effectively. We are also exploring opportunities to expand our FMCG portfolio and take the business into new categories over time." About Hathi Edible Oil Hathi Edible Oil is the flagship brand of B. P. Oil Mills Limited, established in 1912. With a presence in the mustard oil and linseed oil sectors, BPOM has built a legacy spanning more than a century. The Hathi portfolio includes Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil, groundnut oil and soybean oil. The company is focused on strengthening its brand presence through packaging innovation, consumer engagement and potential expansion into additional FMCG categories. Hathi products are available across major locations in India through a network of more than 2.5 Lakh retailers and 4,500 distributors and dealers. The brand also operates 25+ company-owned depots across India. The brand is also present on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and Blinkit.

https://www.hathimustardoil.com/ https://www.bpomgroup.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)