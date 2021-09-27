Havells launches High-Powered Hexo Range

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving-Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, today launches a new series of kitchen appliances called 'Hexo' including 8 new products ranging from 3 juicer mixer grinders, 2 mixer grinders and 3 blenders. Positioned as 'Bold, Strong and Tough', the new range is designed with a focus on three defining aspects of performance, convenience, and style performance.

This premium offering from Havells comes at price range of Rs. 6,000 to Rs 7,500 and will be available across all retail and direct channels for Havells India.

The Hexo range is equipped with 1000W heavy duty copper wired motor with impressive 2.5Kg weight suitable for usual as well as tough ingredients, grinding them into a fine consistency. With 100 mins run time, higher 22000 RPM (approx.), two-year warranty and home service, this range is the perfect partner for kitchen. The copper wiring generates less heat during longer heavy operations, making outside body cooler. Powerful ball bearing model, metal teeth and air duct for motor cooling are some features that increases the appliance longevity. Additionally, these models are designed to give more usage to the consumers with increased jar sizes and wider jar mouth,304 stainless steel mesh, juice spouts.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "The Indian kitchen appliance industry has a huge potential giving us the scope to cater to the emerging needs of a modern kitchen. With Hexo series, we aim to address the consumer need for finer mixing, grinding and food processing. As we know that mixer grinders contribute to 89% of the total food preparation market, it is important for Havells, as a leading FMEG player, to anticipate the consumer demands and needs and cater to it before it becomes mainstream. The series will offer a superior experience to customers across the country while adding to the style and aesthetics of the kitchen. We are confident that the Hexo series will enjoy similar success in our target markets as we have witnessed with the previous products."

Experience hassle-free cooking with the new Hexo range

Hexo series is a perfect blend of power and performance. The powerful motor makes the appliance extremely efficient and provides superior performance. The ergonomic design and functional features of the series makes it extremely user-friendly. It is designed stylishly designed to enhance the interiors of your kitchen. With high-capacity jars and easy-grip handles, Hexo range ensures a convenient and hassle-free experience. The break resistant polycarbonate transparent jar with fruit filter ensures you get smooth & lump free juice every time. In addition to that, Hexo comes with an array of technologically advanced specifications including a completely hands-free operation owing to the twist lock system, 3-speed control with pulse function, air channelization system technology.

