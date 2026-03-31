VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Haveus Aerotech, a leading provider of aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Karnataka to establish a state-of-the-art MRO facility. The project represents a strategic investment of ₹450 crore over the next five years.

The proposed facility will specialize in high-end component MRO services for including the repair of Radomes, Nacelles, Landing Gear, and Auxiliary Power Units. This expansion is expected to generate high-skilled employment for over 100 aviation professionals in the region.

Under the agreement, the Karnataka government will provide a streamlined regulatory pathway, facilitating necessary permissions, registrations, and policy-driven incentives to ensure the project is commissioned in a time-bound manner.