HBW News announces winners of Global 50 Glory Awards 2021

The Global 50 Glory Awards 2021 is an initiative by HBW News to recognize and honor the 50 most promising visionaries, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders in multiple sectors.

The Global 50 Glory Awards 2021 received more than 2500 nominations. It was a difficult call for the jury members to shortlist the winners as all the nominees had a successful track record in their respective fields. However, factors such as qualifications, achievements and impact on society helped the respected jury members to finalize the winners. The team congratulates and salutes the below winners:

Winners list - The Global 50 Glory Awards 2021

Elon Musk for outstanding achievement in Entrepreneurship and Space Technology.

Dwayne Johnson for outstanding achievement in the Film industry.

Hillary Clinton for outstanding achievement in Politics and Governance.

Rihanna for outstanding achievement in Music.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni for outstanding achievement in Sports.

Priyanka Chopra for outstanding achievement in Film & Entertainment industry.

Sandeep Gajakas, Founder & Director of The Shoe Laundry for outstanding achievement in the Footwear industry.

DivyanshuDinkar Mishra, CEO of D-Core Electric (India) Pvt. Ltd. for outstanding achievement in the Lighting Industry.

Worldwide Express Couriers, for outstanding achievement in the International Courier industry. Subramaniam Bailur has received the award on behalf of the company.

Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec Pvt Ltd. for outstanding achievement in the IT sector.

AvikaGor for outstanding achievement in the Tv & Entertainment industry.

Debodyuti Das Mandal, CEO & Founder of Captain X for outstanding achievement in Online Fantasy Sports.

Rimjhim Mukherjee, Chief Business Officer of Kaya Group of Companies for outstanding achievement in Business Consultancy.

Sheetal Soni, Founder of Tattvam Mystic for outstanding achievement in Spiritual Healing Services.

Payal Ghosh for outstanding achievement in social work.

Dr. Abin George, Technical Officer, National Aerospace Laboratories- CSIR for outstanding achievement in Hospitality and Tourism.

Dr. Dhanraj, Educationist and Director of General Nied Education Council for outstanding achievement in the Education industry.

Jay Vardhan Sharan, Monitoring Manager with RateGain for outstanding achievement in the Travel industry.

Manjula Thumma, International Motivational Speaker at Indian Leadership Academy for outstanding achievement in Motivational Speaking.

Isha Koppikar for outstanding achievement in the Film & Entertainment industry.

Dr.DineshSabnis, Asst.General Manager-Sports in Ashoka Group of Schools & Commander in Chief & Ambassador-CSLI India in Lazarus Union for outstanding achievement in Education & Humanitarian Support.

Karishma Kotak for outstanding achievement in the Lifestyle & Entertainment industry.

Dr.Siddharth Bhattacharya, Sr. HR Leader of Comcast Corporation, USA for outstanding achievement in Telecommunication & Media Technology.

Dr. Nishant S Mehta, Director of Nishant S Mehta & Co for outstanding achievement in Financial Services.

Alankrita Sahai for outstanding achievement in the Lifestyle industry.

Dr. Megha Sharma, Founder & Managing Director of Travel Krafterz for outstanding achievement in the Travel industry.

Vikas Bharti, Founder & CEO of PlanEdu Consultants & Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd for outstanding achievement in the Education industry.

Latika Gandhi, CEO of ParadiseOnScreen for outstanding achievement in the Media and Entertainment industry.

SamiksshaBatnagar for outstanding achievement in the Tv & Entertainment industry.

Shitiz Garg, Founder and Chief Architect of Design Your Nest for outstanding achievement in Interior Designing.

Narender Kumar, CEO of Courier Cart for outstanding achievement in the Logistics industry.

Shantanu Sharma, CEO in Buggie mobility solutions private limited for outstanding achievement in the Travel & Transport industry.

Shama Sikandar for outstanding achievement in the Entertainment industry.

Hrishikesh Kailaje, Director of H & Co. Studio for outstanding achievement in the Branding and Advertising industry.

ArushiMaggo for outstanding achievement in the Fashion industry.

Soundarya Sharma for outstanding achievement in the Film and Entertainment industry.

Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valuecent Group for outstanding achievement in International Taxation & Investment consultancy.

Namita Rajhans and Lathiwala Tasneem, Co-Founders of Shimmer Entertainment for outstanding achievement in the PR industry.

Atul Rao, Managing Director of Metanoia for outstanding achievement in Career Coaching & Mentoring

Thokchom Sanju Singh, Director of Edulife India for outstanding achievement in the Edutech industry.

Yuvika Chaudhary for outstanding achievement in the Film & Entertainment industry.

Priyanka Kumari, Founder of Priyanka's Spiritual Cafe for outstanding achievement in Psychic Tarot Reading & Numerology.

Debjani Mukherjee, Founder & CMD of NanigharGhar Se DilTak for outstanding achievement in the Food industry.

Sanhita Baruah for outstanding achievement in Creative Writing.

Veronica Vanij for outstanding achievement in the Fashion & Entertainment industry.

Mita Das, Managing Director of BMRC Hospitals Ltd for outstanding achievement in the Healthcare industry.

Sandhya Kakkar, Vice Principal of Bal Bharati Public School Dwarka, New Delhi for outstanding achievement in the Education industry.

Mitesh Poddar, Business Head of The Burrow for outstanding achievement in Interior Designing.

Prabin Kumar Jha, Head Strategic Initiative, Mody University of Science and Technology for outstanding achievement in Education Management.

Deepal Mistry, Founder of Ascent Insights for outstanding achievement in Healthcare.

