HBW News announces winners of Global Achievers Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): Every year, several people from different industries significantly contribute to economic and social development. Some are recognized as individuals, while some brands make it to the top with their team's hard work. To honor such people and brands, HBW News organised the Global Achievers Award 2022. HBW News is a new age international media platform that brings news stories, opinions and analysis from more than 30 countries. This award is an initiative to recognize top global leaders and organizations for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

Winners list - The Global Achievers Awards 2022

- Katrina Kaif for achievement in the bollywood film industry

- Nandan Nilekani, co-founder & non executive chairman of Infosys for achievement in the IT industry

- Selena Gomez for her achievement in singing

- Guruji Shrii Arnav, Astro-gemmologist for Mentor of Mentors and Trainer of Champions & Superstars

- Ketan Ramshawala and Muhammed Aqib T P, Directors of Synctric Technology Pvt Ltd for Best Emerging Company in Fintech SaaS

- Binisha Benny and Evlin mathew, Directors of Bedazzles Newera Private Limited for Best Emerging Company in Luxury Accessories

- Abhishek Gami, Founder & Director of United Wolfram Pvt Ltd for Emerging Self Made Entrepreneur of The Year

- Dr Mamta Mohan Singh, Social Activist of Women n Child Welfare for Best Social Activist

- I'm Safe for Best Women Safety App and Company

- Manjaree Narayan for Emerging Artist of The Year

- Kajal Rajput, the Director at Magic By Kajal for Best Tarot Card Reader and Psychic Healer

- Md. Wasif Zeya Ayubi, the CEO of Ayubi Construction Private Limited for Emerging Young Entrepreneur of The Year

- Vatsal Mahendra Desai, the Founder & CEO of Uniclan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd for Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year

- Pratiksha Tarasing Chavan, Miss India Icon for Most Promising Leader in Fashion

- Badal Saboo, Founder and Managing Director of Pune Fashion Week for Most Promising Leader in Fashion Industry

- Anoop Chaudhary for Emerging Political Leader of The Year

- Dr Bhratri Bhushan, Consultant medical oncologist and author of Ananta Institute of Medical Sciences for Most Promising Leader in Medical Oncology Education

- Anaisha Vijayvergia, Student and Child Artist for Best Multitalented Kid of The Year

- Sagar Agarwal, Member of Managing Committee of Om Dayal Group for Most Promising Leader in Education and Innovation

- Ketan Dehspande, Founder & CEO of FUEL for Emerging Entrepreneur in Education

- Aviiral Pandeiiy, Numerologist & Vaastu Expert at Trinetr Blessings for Emerging Leader in Numerology & Vaastu

- Bhunesh Sharma, Founder & CEO of NGO - Smile For All for Most Promising NGO of The Year

- Aakash Mishra, Chief Operating Officer of LK Projects Pvt Ltd for Most Promising Company in Service & Infrastructure

- Jagruti Nanda, Founder & Director of Moondrops Entertainment for Best Emerging Entrepreneur in Events & Entertainment

- Manish Choubey and Mahesh Saha, Partners at Befikre Ghumo Holiday Planners for Most Promising Leading Travel Agency and Destination Management Company

- Prajya Biswas for Emerging Star of The Year in Narayana School, Durgapur

- Amit Bhandari, Head of Sales of Genext Students Private Limited (BeMasterly) for Most Promising Leader in the Edtech Industry

- Dr Krish Bhargav, CEO of Ibrowsejobs Technologies Pvt Ltd for Most Promising Leader in IT Consulting

- Puja Jain, Founder of Curly Brew for Most Charismatic Influencer in the Coffee World

