NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19: HCBS Developments Limited has announced the appointment of Jindal Stainless as the stainless steel supply partner for its upcoming residential project, Twin Horizon, located in Sector 102, Gurugram. The collaboration comes at a critical stage of construction, as the project advances in a phased manner through key structural milestones with a focus on durability, precision, and long-term performance. As part of the construction process, HCBS Developments evaluated Rebars of various raw material for reinforcement in the critical diaphragm wall (D-wall) applications, post which HCBS has decided to go for 'Jindal Infinity' Stainless Steel Rebars. The stringent manufacturing process through which 'Jindal Infinity' Stainless Steel Rebars are produced make them particularly suited for high groundwater conditions due to their superior corrosion resistance and lifecycle performance. The developer has also used these Rebars for the raft foundation, becoming one of the prompt implementers of this application in high-rise residential construction.

By partnering with trusted and established manufacturers such as Jindal Stainless, the developer is ensuring that the project benefits from high-quality material and technical reliability, while also reflecting a progressive shift in how foundational structures are being constructed with longevity in consideration. This positions HCBS among the early adopters exploring stainless steel applications at this stage of development. Spanning 5.2902 acres, Twin Horizon will comprise two high-rise towers with 268 residences, along with seven commercial spaces. The project is being designed by Morphogenesis, known for its contemporary and context-driven architectural approach, bringing together modern aesthetics with functional planning. Construction is being undertaken by Krishna Buildestates Private Limited (KBE), which has been engaged as the project's construction partner, supporting on-ground execution and delivery timelines.

Commenting on the development, Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Limited, said, "At this stage of construction, the quality and reliability of core materials become absolutely critical. Steel, in particular, plays a defining role in how a structure performs over time. Bringing JSL on board is a considered decision, driven by our focus on building with consistency and ensuring that there are no compromises at the foundational level. With work progressing steadily on site, we are focused on maintaining this pace while keeping quality firmly in check." Tarun Khulbe, CEO, Jindal Stainless, added, "The increasing adoption of stainless steel rebars in critical structural applications reflects a broader shift in the construction sector towards materials that offer higher durability, lower maintenance, and stronger lifecycle value. Projects such as this demonstrate how developers are beginning to integrate long-term structural performance into foundational and eventually into the full building design decisions. We are pleased to partner with HCBS Developments Limited in this journey and extend both material strength and application expertise to the project."

On the construction front, the project is witnessing steady progress. Excavation and diaphragm wall (D-Wall) work for Tower West has been completed, while the same is currently in progress for Tower East, indicating a calibrated pace of execution as the development moves into its next stages. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)