HCLSoftware launches a brand-new positioning of fueling the Digital+ Economy

New York [US]/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI/Businesswire India): HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of (https://www.hcltechsw.com/?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-homepage-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this USD 1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

The company's new HCLSoftware brand and logo will represent its four areas of expertise -- (https://www.hcltechsw.com/artificial-intelligence?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-AI-Intelligent-Automation-Pillar-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) AI and Intelligent Automation, (https://www.hcltechsw.com/data-analytics-insights?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-Data-Analytics-Pillar-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Data, (https://www.hcltechsw.com/data-analytics-insights?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-Data-Analytics-Pillar-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Analytics and Insights, (https://www.hcltechsw.com/digital-transformation?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-Data-Transformation-Pillar-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Digital Transformation, and (https://www.hcltechsw.com/enterprise-security?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-Enterprise-Security-Pillar-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Enterprise Security - fueling the (https://www.hcltechsw.com/?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-homepage-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Digital+ economy.

"In just a few years, we've built a software company that proudly powers 66 per cent of the Fortune 100 and 45 per cent of the Fortune 500 -- and we look forward to meeting the challenges and opportunities of our expanding markets and our ever-changing world," said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer at HCLSoftware. "Now our strategy is evolving to fuel our next phase of growth and prepare for the data-driven, technology-rich, future-facing (https://www.hcltechsw.com/?utm_source=DigitalPR & amp;utm_medium=cpc & amp;utm_campaign=BrandON_DigitalPR_Home-Evergreen-homepage-relaunch--CA_Nov2022_Global & amp;utm_content=businesswire) Digital+ economy."

The company uses world-leading marketing platforms, empowering its teams to be Digital+ and creating partnerships on a global scale that will transform its market presence and drive engagements with radically new experiences.

"These four areas of expertise also offer us an opportunity to rethink how we market and communicate -- especially in the wake of the pandemic, which forced businesses to become more digitally focused, changing our approach to interaction and collaboration forever," said Dario Debarbieri, VP and Head of Marketing of HCLSoftware.

Watch this brand video - HCLSoftware Works to Make the IMPOSSIBLE Possible (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECe-T-IyVzE & feature=youtu.be) - (https://youtu.be/ECe-T-IyVzE)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)