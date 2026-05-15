BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: The Board of Directors of HDB Financial Services Limited at its meeting held today, appointed Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as Independent Director & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. This appointment comes at a pivotal time when the company continues to scale its operations and execute its long-term growth strategy. Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan is a distinguished corporate leader with over 40 years of expertise in finance, strategy, and large-scale business transformation. A qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, Mr. Srinivasan has spent a significant portion of his career in senior leadership roles within the Murugappa Group, one of India's most respected conglomerates.

Key Career Highlights: - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd: Served as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, where he was instrumental in scaling the financial services business into a market leader. - CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd: Served as Managing Director and CEO, successfully spearheading the company's complex turnaround and strategic repositioning. Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan stated: "It is an honour to assume this responsibility at such a significant juncture in the institution's journey. Over the years, HDB Financial Services has built a resilient foundation anchored in robust governance, financial prudence, and customer-centricity. With the support of an experienced leadership team, we are well-positioned to continue creating long-term value for all stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of integrity and excellence."

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of the Company and its leadership changes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)