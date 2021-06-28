HDFC Bank acquires 7.4 percent stake in Virtuoso Infotech

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Preeti Nahar and Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise.
India's largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4 per cent stake in Virtuoso Infotech.
Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. The list includes software solutions for Hospitality, Finance, Media, Religious Institutions, Communities, Cloud Computing, Food & Travel industries, using Data Analytics and Machine Learning.
This relationship will strengthen, company's vision to become a reliable software technology partner for Indian Enterprises and bank's objective to digitize under-served and under-penetrated segments using digital solutions.
"We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso's tech capabilities," says Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. "We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business."
"We are looking forward to contribute and make a dent in digital universe with our joint capabilities. Bank has always been supporting companies that help them take digitization to the next level," says Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.
For more info, reach out to:https://virtuosoitech.com/www/contact.html
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
