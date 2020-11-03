HDFC Bank is numero uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank Ltd has been voted 'Most Outstanding Company - Financial Sector' in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney. Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts voted across 12 markets in Asia.
More than 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies. Asiamoney asks participants in the poll to consider the company's overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.
Click here to watch a video by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO, HDFC Bank: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEcEBEzerf8 & feature=youtu.be
Known as Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll, it aims to identify and recognise listed companies in 2 categories: by country and by sector. HDFC Bank has bagged this honour for the 2nd consecutive year.
The 12 markets covered were China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor