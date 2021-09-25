HDFC Bank most outstanding company in India - Asiamoney 2021 Poll

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.hdfcbank.com) HDFC Bank Ltd. has been voted '(https://www.asiamoney.com/article/178jpplzjljf2aywdu3w4ew9mkzazhkigp5cmtfk3ayzxqi9tc/polls/asias-outstanding-companies-poll/asias-outstanding-companies-poll-2021) Overall Most Outstanding Company in India,' in a poll conducted by reputed publication (https://www.asiamoney.com/article/27rsctfraoqmp789hsi68/polls/asias-outstanding-companies-poll/asias-outstanding-companies-poll-2021-methodology) Asiamoney.
The poll, known as Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll, is designed to acknowledge listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and CSR initiatives.
Further, the poll aims to identify and recognise publicly listed companies in 2 categories: by country and by sector, in which it operates. Over 1,070 fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies took part in the voting which concluded on July 16, 2021.
HDFC Bank received the most votes among listed companies in India, leading to the bank being awarded the '(https://www.asiamoney.com/article/178jpplzjljf2aywdu3w4ew9mkzazhkigp5cmtfk3ayzxqi9tc/polls/asias-outstanding-companies-poll/asias-outstanding-companies-poll-2021) Overall Most Outstanding Company in India.'
This is in addition to the bank being voted '(https://www.asiamoney.com/article/178jpplzjljf2aywdu3w4ew9mkzazhkigp5cmtfk3ayzxqi9tc/polls/asias-outstanding-companies-poll/asias-outstanding-companies-poll-2021) Most Outstanding Company in India - Banking Sector,' a recognition the bank is humbled to have been honoured with for the 4th consecutive year, since the inception of the poll in 2018.
"We are truly humbled to have been bestowed with top honours in the Asiamoney poll. Further, we are delighted and grateful to participants in the poll, who reposed their faith in the bank," says Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO, HDFC Bank.
To view full results, click (https://www.asiamoney.com/article/178jpplzjljf2aywdu3w4ew9mkzazhkigp5cmtfk3ayzxqi9tc/polls/asias-outstanding-companies-poll/asias-outstanding-companies-poll-2021) here.
