VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: Headfield Solutions Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of India's first-of-its-kind Global Sales Talent Hunt, a landmark two-day walk-in career event scheduled for August 8-9, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Conceived as a mega employment initiative for India's emerging sales workforce, the event will open 25+ global sales and business growth roles across 14+ verticals, giving Indian professionals direct access to international markets and clients from India. A National-Scale Career Platform Positioned as one of the largest coordinated sales hiring drives by an Indian business group, the talent hunt is expected to attract thousands of aspirants from across Delhi-NCR and beyond. Opportunities will span the full professional spectrum from fresh graduates and early-career professionals to experienced sales executives, business development leaders, and specialised commercial talent.

The initiative reflects a larger shift: India's workforce is no longer seen merely as a support engine for global business, but as a front-facing force driving international growth. From technology and outsourcing to consulting, enterprise sales, and customer acquisition, Indian professionals are increasingly shaping conversations and delivering commercial outcomes worldwide. "At Headfield, the last two decades have taught us one undeniable truth: Indian talent does not need validation from the world, it needs access to the world," said Kunal Jaggi, Founder & CEO, Headfield Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "This talent hunt is our effort to take India's commercial instinct to global industries, global clients, and global boardrooms. It is not a conventional walk-in interview, it is a large-scale career platform built for India's next generation of sales leaders."

Recruitment Tracks The Global Sales Talent Hunt will open recruitment across three broad tracks: Sales & Business Development, Leadership & Growth, and Specialised Sales. The Sales & Business Development track is aimed at graduates and early-career professionals, with roles including Sales Associate, Sales Representative, Inside Sales Executive, Business Development Executive, Tele Sales Executive, and Customer Acquisition Executive. The Leadership & Growth track is structured for mid-to-senior professionals seeking enterprise responsibility, global client exposure, and cross-border mandates. Roles under this track include Business Development Manager, Area Sales Executive, Territory Sales Executive, Account Executive, Relationship Manager, Key Account Executive, and Key Account Manager. A Specialised Sales track will additionally include SaaS Sales Executive, Real Estate Sales Consultant, and Digital Sales Specialist positions, anchored within specific Headfield group verticals.

AI Division: A Strategic Expansion In a significant move, Headfield is also launching a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division, focused on AI-powered business solutions including voice agents, workflow automation, predictive analytics, and AI-led customer engagement. The talent hunt will mark the division's first public hiring initiative, with five commercial roles: AI Sales Executive, AI Business Development Manager, AI Solutions Consultant, AI Product Specialist, and AI Customer Success Manager. Candidates with backgrounds in SaaS, pre-sales, product management, and AI-led business solutions are encouraged to apply. NCR as the Launchpad By hosting the event at Bharat Mandapam, one of India's most prominent convention venues, Headfield underscores the scale and ambition of this initiative. With Noida as its headquarters and Delhi-NCR as one of India's strongest business corridors, the event carries a larger message: world-class careers can begin from India, serve the world, and build leadership from home.

Why This Event Is Different Unlike conventional hiring events that recruit for a single function or unit, Headfield's Global Sales Talent Hunt spans an entire business ecosystem in a two-day walk-in format. Candidates will be evaluated for multiple roles, verticals, and geographies through a single interaction. Selected professionals will benefit from structured mentorship, AI-first innovation exposure, global client servicing, and clear pathways from individual contributor roles to leadership mandates. Experience requirements range from entry-level (zero years) to eight years for leadership and specialised AI roles, making the event accessible to a wide talent pool. For thousands of young Indians entering the workforce, this is more than a job interview it is an opportunity to step into global business conversations, build international client experience, and become part of India's growing commercial presence in the world.

About Headfield Solutions Founded in 2007, Headfield Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has grown into a diversified global business ecosystem headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with registered operations in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. Over nearly two decades, the company has expanded across 15 verticals, including Glocal RPO, Glocal LPO, Glocal BPO, Glocal Assist, Glocal Accounting, Glocal Edit, Glocal Studio, Digicots, HF Realtors, Headfield Events, Glocal Opportunities, Glocal Codes, Headfield Fashion Consulting, Glocal Design, and the parent Headfield brand. Its outsourcing practices have delivered measurable efficiency and cost advantages to international clients, while its recruitment and RPO businesses continue to support talent acquisition across major global markets through India-based teams. The newly established AI Division further strengthens its innovation-first approach.

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