VMPL New Delhi [India], May 8: Something is quietly changing in urban India. Young professionals in their late 20s and early 30s -- at the peak of their careers -- are finding themselves struggling with challenges their parents never spoke about. Fertility concerns. Hormonal imbalances. Chronic fatigue. The kind of health issues that don't show up overnight but build silently over years of irregular meals, late nights, and relentless stress. Nearly 10-15% of couples today face infertility challenges. One in four urban women shows symptoms linked to PCOD or PCOS. And in almost half of all cases, male health factors play a significant role -- yet remain largely unaddressed. The solutions available have largely been the same: temporary fixes that treat symptoms but rarely restore balance.

Amit Kumar saw this gap firsthand. And in 2024, he set out to do something about it. He founded Ayumcure Herbs Private Limited on a simple but powerful belief -- that India's ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, when combined with modern science and rigorous research, could offer something the market was missing: real, measurable outcomes for real people. "Achieving ₹10.25 crore in revenue with a 7.25% EBITDA margin within just 15 months reflects the strength of our vision and execution,"_ said Amit Kumar, Founder & CEO, Ayumcure. _"At Ayumcure, we are committed to building a science-backed Ayurveda brand that delivers measurable outcomes across healthcare, personal care, and skincare. As we scale, our focus is firmly on achieving ₹100 crore in revenue in the coming financial year while expanding our global footprint across multiple markets."_

The products tell that story best. She Care and He Care Juice -- She Care built for the woman managing a career, a household, and everything in between -- while quietly dealing with hormonal fluctuations nobody talks about. He Care addresses what is perhaps an even more overlooked conversation -- men's reproductive and everyday wellness. Together, trusted by over 10 lakh customers and backed by strong consumer ratings, these products have become a part of the wellness journey of over 10 lakh couples across India -- each choosing lasting, natural health over quick fixes. But Ayumcure was never meant to be just a product company. Alongside its formulations, the brand offers personalized diet, lifestyle, and wellness guidance rooted in traditional Indian practices -- because lasting health is built through daily habits, not just supplements.

The vision has always been global. Ayumcure has already initiated sales through Amazon USA, and is actively building toward exports across 40+ countries -- taking science-backed Ayurveda to a world that is increasingly looking for exactly what it offers. Closer to home, the company has established a registered presence across 11 states -- Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu -- with Ayumcure.com serving as the nerve center of its direct-to-consumer strategy, offering consumers not just products but a complete wellness ecosystem. In FY2026-27, Ayumcure is targeting ₹100 crore in revenue. But the number is really just a reflection of something larger -- a brand that started with a genuine problem, built products that work, and earned the trust of millions of Indians one bottle at a time.

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