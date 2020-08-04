Health supplements experts launch an online start-up to tap into burgeoning Indian wellness and health market

VitaminHaat.com is an Indian online platform for food, health, and Ayurvedic supplements and health devices in the healthcare industry. The company was founded by Sanjay Kumar and Varsha Kumar in 2015-16.

VitaminHaat has its smartphone application for Android. VitaminHaat is a venture of Varion Food Sciences Pvt Ltd subsidiary of Varion Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, a privately held company for the last 14 years and awarded several certifications like ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP, Kosher, Halal and Star Export House by Govt of India for best-performing exporters of organic health supplement from India.

The venture is backed by eminent Ayurveda practitioners MN Choubey and Prof S Tiwari and Dr N Panchakshri and Dr R Panchakshri and Dr Minal Vaze who have served through several generations and industry stalwarts from the US, like Sid Shastri, who has co-founded Jarrow Formulas, USA (Top Ten Supplements Brand) and given their lives to this industry.

VitaminHaat Founders:

Sanjay Kumar: Sanjay Kumar went to prestigious Lucknow University for his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Botany and did his MBA from Symbiosis University, Pune for his business studies. He worked at the various prestigious organizations for the promotion of exports from India like Pharmexcil previously known as Chemexcil, & FIEO, Plethico Pharmaceuticals parent company of Natrol, (America's one of the largest supplements brands), developing the US business and operations. He has worked with Themis Medicare Ltd, Indo-Hungarian JV, and developed the US, South and Central America, Japan, Middle-east and South East Asian Markets. Sanjay Kumar is also the founder of famous company Varion Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, which is awarded by Govt of India with the best performing exporters from India.

Varsha Kumar: Varsha Kumar has graduated from a prestigious university of Pune done her bachelor's degree in Botany and completed her MBA in Finance and Human Resources Development from Pune University. She is also a qualified CS.

She has been instrumental in running various government-run companies and Food chemicals and preservatives organizations like Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd, before switching onto, run Varion Lifesciences Pvt Ltd and its operations.

VitaminHaat acquisitions:

In Aug 2016, VitaminHaat aka Varion Food Sciences Pvt Ltd has acquired land in MIDC, Saswad, Maharashtra for an undisclosed amount for health supplements manufacturing facility.

It's a greenfield project that has manufacturing capacity for 100 MT per month of raw herbs. The vision behind having own manufacturing facility rather than outsourcing (a common practice by leading companies) was to have complete control from sourcing of genuine organic raw materials from growers till encapsulation and final packing in ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP certified facility of supplements and ayurvedic medicines to cater to US, European and Indian markets meeting stringent requirements.

"We believe it is high time that we combined great technology, smart design, and awesome customer care to give India a massive health and wellness boost. While there are challenges that need to be overcome, we are driven by our vision to become a dependable, household name in India, and offering customers direct access to genuine health products at best prices," said Varsha Kumar.

VitaminHaat has filed three patents for innovation and they are looking forward that their scientific team will be filling some nine odd patents lined up. It will boost their visibility in the market as an innovator of supplements for Indian and other markets.

