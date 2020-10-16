Healthcare e-Compendium and Online CMEs an initiative of DPSRU and DRSC

-
ALSO READ
KareXpert Telemedicine Empowered Sancheti Hospital Amid Lock-down
AI-ready Telemedicine Digital Platform By KareXpert
Scientists using AI to help predict heart damage in COVID-19 patients
Robots can help reduce human contact, transmission of disease during COVID-19 pandemic: Expert
New AI tool to predict COVID-19 without testing: Study
-
New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthcare e-Compendium is the joint initiative of DPSRU (Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University) and DRSC (Doctors' Resource and Science Centre for Continuing Education).
It is an open-access Quadrimester online scientific journal - a source of latest medical articles, case studies, food and nutrition updates, topics on manufacturing excellence and global brands. Eminent Doctors and HCPs from India and abroad have contributed their articles in the inaugural issue released in September 2020. DRSC is supported by Alniche Lifesciences under their scientific program to support medical fraternity.
In the current situation, Digital technology in healthcare has a positive impact in terms of speed of giving information and a non-contact interaction with healthcare professionals. Almost all the information is exchanged digitally - Telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI) - enabled medical devices for diagnosis, robotic surgery, health records are just a few examples of digital transformation in healthcare. This platform provides an opportunity to HCPs for sharing their clinical knowledge with their peers both in India and globally.
"This is a unique collaboration of Academia-Healthcare Professionals-Industry providing a much-needed platform wherein recent scientific advances in patient care can be shared," said Dr Harvinder Popli, Dean, DPSRU.
Girish Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Alniche Lifesciences conveyed his wishes for this initiative and support to DRSC. "Alniche has always been at forefront to support doctors to share their views and update on patient care with global medical fraternity."
The Healthcare e-compendium will be circulated to HCPs through emails, social media, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. In addition, Alniche is conducting regular online CMEs/Webinars, sharing latest scientific articles through WebPosters/videos and advisory issued by ICMR/MoHFW, with an objective that HCPs remain updated to handle COVID-19 patients.
Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), is the first Pharmacy University of India, under Govt. of NCT. The vision of the University is to be the ultimate destination for education, training and research in Pharmaceutical Sciences and allied areas and thereby, cater to the health needs of the people at large. DPSRU always take a lead in connecting with Clinicians for providing them innovative products as suited for Indian masses.
Doctors' Resource and Science Centre for Continuous Education is an independent body with a sole purpose of disseminating latest medical information, case studies, food and nutrition updates, information on manufacturing excellence and global brands. The centre collates articles from various sources- practicing doctors, nutritionists, paramedics and manufacturers and presents them in an interesting format of a compendium. DRSC is supported by Alniche Lifesciences.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU