HealthFinder extends their healthcare and wellness roof for diagnostic services in Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2hWg5Iaa9E) HealthFinder, the online marketplace for healthcare services in Chandigarh, announces that they shall extend their diagnostic services in Chandigarh to provide people with a roof to avoid the waiting lists in renowned hospitals.

So, now, people can fetch diagnostic services in Chandigarh on their own time and with ease.

Alka Tiwari is the Co- founder, collaborating her experience of digital marketer with healthcare services, came up with a change in the healthcare sector. While talking about the expansion, she says, "While the healthcare sector in Tricity is crumbling with the rush of patients, you are likely to witness a long wait for a diagnostic service. Especially in the government hospitals like PGIMER, the waiting list is about to touch the sky. No doubt, PGIMER is one of the renowned hospitals in Northern India, thereupon pulling patients from all across the region to avail of their healthcare services. However, when the list is more and the wait is longer, nearly more than a month or two, the health condition of a patient is certain to deteriorate."

"Perhaps, diagnosis is the primary step towards treating a health condition! Precisely why, when such a process stalls, the entire treatment lags behind", she further added.

HealthFinder is keen to serve patients with an enhanced healthcare service by connecting them to the NABL and ISO-certified diagnostic centers in Chandigarh. With 100+ service provisions, their expert team is working day and night to identify and address the unique problems of healthcare services in the city. Thus, allocating a solution to each of the problems!

When it comes to healthcare services, the economy is a major concern. People have to pay bucks and bucks for numerous tests, doctor's consultations, surgical procedures, and so forth. Also, it is a reason for people to seek diagnosis and treatment facilities from public hospitals.

Indeed, a shift to the private hospitals and clinics may fall heavy on their pocket since the pricing gets doubled and sometimes even tripled. That is exactly where HealthFinder is trying to ease patients out a little! They are rendering enormous discounts for diagnostic purposes. Sometimes, even 50%.

In the fast-running world, time is a significant facet for all. Coming to a diagnostic center in Chandigarh and waiting for the turn to come is nothing less than a hardship. The wait here may even hamper someone's daily routine. Here again, HealthFinder comes into action!

By identifying the need, they have called for a flexible service provision. They are allowing patients to book an online appointment for diagnostic services in Chandigarh in terms of their schedule. Therefore, leaving no room for the wait!

Besides, HealthFinder is also allocating pick-up and drop facilities to help curb the miscellaneous costs in the process of diagnosis. Simultaneously, this particular provision can help patients to manage their time simply by booking the cab at the very same time when he or she schedules for the diagnostic test.

On top of that, HealthFinder acknowledges the diversity of needs among customers. They can help fulfill specific needs across a vast range of healthcare support. From PET scan and MRI scan to 3D/4D Colour Doppler and Holter, they cover a large spectrum of diagnostic services in Chandigarh.

