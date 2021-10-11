Healthways brings pure and premium quality paneer in 3 varieties to cater to all consumers

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great news for paneer lovers! Healthways Milk & Food Products Pvt. Ltd., one of India's emerging dairy company has today announced the expansion of its product portfolio in Delhi and Delhi NCR with the launch of its 3 varieties of Paneer - Premium, Protein Rich & Malai Rich.

Unlike local paneer, Healthways Paneer is completely untouched by human hands - right from the processing to packaging. The paneer will be available in 200 gms pack. For Healthways, the launch of the paneer marks one more step towards fulfilling its promise of providing fresh, hygienic products that are superior in taste and free from any additives. Their best-in-class production practices and international standard 'MULTIVAC' packaging comes with a 3- level high barrier thermoforming film that keeps the product's freshness and nutrients intact and gives shelf life of 15 days.

The launch of these variants comes at the heels of a long in-depth market study by the company. It was found that consumer have different dietary requirement & usage of paneer which led to the launch of three different varieties of paneer targeted to different group of consumers.

The 3 variants of Paneer launched are:

1. Premium Paneer priced @ Rs. 85 - The best-in-class paneer that is super soft, super smooth which melts in the mouth and is ideal for making aromatic hotel style rich gravy dishes like paneer butter masala, sahi paneer etc.

2. Malai Rich Paneer priced @ Rs. 80 - This is a soft and tasty paneer ideal for everyday dishes and consumption; for salads and side accompaniments.

3. Protein Rich Paneer @ Rs. 75 - This paneer is ideal for fitness enthusiast, gym goers, diet conscious people and for making tandoori dishes and paneer tikka.

Healthways firmly believes that everyone deserves to have access to pure and healthy products which is why its products are of premium quality yet affordable pricing. Healthways Paneer will be available to the customers through their own network of over 100 bikers who would also be selling rabri, dahi, flavoured milk and desi ghee apart from paneer. It will also be avFailable in over 15000+ retail outlets catered through general trade. The company is building its own robust distribution network so that their product is available in every nook & corner of the city and the distribution network is expected to grow in the coming months. Apart from retail outlets, Healthways products are also available in leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, SuperDaily and Big Basket.

Commenting on the launch, Narendar Nagar, Managing Director, Healthways Dairy Group said, "The launch of our Premium, Malai Rich & Protein Rich Paneer marks yet another milestone in our efforts to bring to our customers a range of superior, high-quality product that is pure, healthy and affordable and caters to their needs. In this COVID era, our product is un-touched by hand and is a befitting reply to the loose paneer sold in unhygienic ways that are a potential source of bacterial contamination. Through this launch, apart from channel and territory expansion, we are also looking at expanding our product portfolio to give customers access to a healthy, nutritious product. The response we have received, even before the launch, has been overwhelming! Our goal is to use this momentum to open to newer markets and evolve into a truly national brand."

The Healthways Group is one of the emerging dairy group in the country with best-in-class dairy products. Started in the year 2018, the group has done the business of 200 crores last financial year. The core philosophy of the company has been about helping the local dairy farmers across India by buying the milk from them, processing it, and then packing it in a variety of dairy products including Paneer, Milk, Chaach, Dahi, Ghee, etc. It has successfully connected over 1,000 villages, employing more than 30,000 dairy farmers to its 8 chilling plants. Additionally, Healthways also runs various beneficial schemes for the dairy producers to help them financially.

To know more about Healthways, please visit: (https://www.healthwaysdairy.com).

