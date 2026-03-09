VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Heapwell Superfoods, a specialized Japanese matcha brand founded by brothers Utkarsh and Ninad Pednekar, has announced a strategic expansion of its sourcing and supply infrastructure. The company is strengthening its direct-import model for the 2026 harvest cycle to address the increasing demand for premium matcha across retail, B2B, and international wholesale channels. Founded in 2016, Heapwell has rapidly scaled its presence, now supplying Japanese matcha to over 50 artisanal cafes in India and 100+ cafes globally, including markets in the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Direct-Sourcing and Supply Continuity As the global matcha market matures, Heapwell's 2026 strategy focuses on supply chain resilience and traceability. By operating a direct-import model from Japan's premier tea-growing regions--including Shizuoka, Kagoshima, Yame, and Uji--the brand ensures consistency in quality and price stability for its enterprise partners.

"Consistency and sourcing discipline are the cornerstones of the premium tea category," said Ninad Pednekar, Founder of Heapwell Superfoods. "Our priority is to eliminate middle-men and work directly with Japanese producers. This allows us to provide dependable, origin-led matcha that supports our cafe partners as they scale their own beverage programs." Market Leadership and Recognition The brand's growth is underpinned by its quality-first positioning. Heapwell's Ceremonial Grade Matcha has secured multiple Great Taste Awards in the UK, a hallmark of excellence in the global food and beverage industry. Additionally, the brand remains a dominant player in the e-commerce space, consistently holding an Amazon India Bestseller badge in the matcha category.

Looking ahead, Heapwell plans to further diversify its portfolio with cultivar-led selections, catering to the evolving palate of the conscious consumer and the specialized requirements of the hospitality industry. About Heapwell Superfoods Heapwell Superfoods is a Mumbai-founded Japanese matcha brand. Specializing in direct-import sourcing and long-term producer relationships in Japan, the company provides premium matcha solutions to retail consumers, cafes, and wholesale buyers across India and international markets.