Heartfulness Announces 150 th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI/SRV): Heartfulness is bringing a one-of-a-kind,6-day, Kanha Music Festival rendered by legendary Indian music maestros, and unveiling an exhibit of the world's first Inner Peace Museum as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Adi Guru of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Lalaji Maharaj at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness Headquarters. The week-long celebration from 25th January to 3rd February is expected to have over 1,00,000 participants from different parts of the world and millions joining online.

The event is supported by Forests by Heartfulness, Govt. of Telangana, TV9, JioSaavn, RadioCity, and many more. Eight internationally renowned artists namely, Rahul Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Sudha Raghunathan, Shashank Subramanyam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sanjeev Abhyankar will perform live music as part of this mega festival.

In the past too, many artists of repute have come forward to support the vision of Heartfulness: the violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh rendered a fund-raising concert for Forests by Heartfulness just as Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia enthralled his audiences for the cause of green cover, while singer duo Ranjani-Gayatri rendered a music recital at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' said, "This special occasion marks the 150th birth anniversary of Lalaji Maharaj by whose blessings the Shri Ram Chandra Mission is promoting the evolution of human consciousness and serving mankind. Our idea of bringing music maestros to the celebrations is to invoke the divine within through music. I am very happy that the Govt. of Telangana and the other partner organizations have come forward with their support in this regard and help make the event a grand success." He added, "We must create inner peace in order to bring about world peace."

The Inner Peace Museum brings together professional artists from India and Germany, art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with the City of Dresden and the Heartfulness Institute. The various bodies of work (paintings, sculptures, installations and artworks) in the exhibit depict glimpses of Lalaji's life and teachings which inspire inner peace. The museum is open to visitors on all days except Mondays between 10 am-1 pm and 2 pm-5 pm.

The exhibit of the Inner Peace Museum at Kanha Shanti Vanam will be unveiled by Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' - the Guide of Heartfulness. The other dignitaries present will be Gopichand Pullela - Chief National Coach, India National Badminton Team; Tanya Maniktala - Indian Actress; Christian Macketanz - Professor, Dresden Academy of Fine Arts, Germany; Brigitte Smith - Artist, Germany; Meena Sai - Director & Curator, Inner Peace Museum; and Leo-Constantin Fischer - Artist and Art Therapist, Dresden, Germany; and Sudha Reddy - Director MEIL, Sudha Reddy Foundation Chairperson, and Chairperson to Sri Bhusametha Venkateswara Temple.

Heartfulness offers a set of simple meditative practices and welcomes people from all walks of life, cultures, and religious beliefs to experience heart-based meditation. It was established in 1945 in India with a vision to promote inner peace, joy and love within all, one heart at a time. Heartfulness has a global presence of more than 6000 centers and 11,000 volunteer certified trainers in over 160 countries. All Heartfulness meditation sessions are free of charge.

