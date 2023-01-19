HELLO! to Celebrate Outstanding Achievers and Innovators at the First Ever HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards, an initiative of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced its first ever South Edition. HELLO!'s most prestigious annual property, was established a decade back to recognize members whose contributions and achievements have been significant, substantial and long-standing. Now, HELLO! Hall of Fame is ready to make its debut into the southern market with the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South, on January 24th, at Taj Krishna, in Hyderabad. The awards night will be dedicated to the most glamorous movie stars, eminent business icons, stellar sports personalities, doyens of art and culture, regal royalty and fashionistas over champagne-laden celebrations all under one roof.

The theme for the evening is 'A Night at the Opera' which will add an element of mystique and even more grandeur to the occasion, with all things red, gold and ornate. Building on the 10 years of success of HELLO! Hall of Fame, the South edition will be one big star-studded affair with celebrities, business tycoons, eminent personalities, fashion influencers, trendsetters who have demonstrated immense talent in their art. The evening gala will be hosted by singer, and actress Sophie Choudry.

Talking about this special occasion, Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! says, "This is a huge milestone for us as HELLO! forays into the South market. The RPSG group has always had a deep presence in the South. We acknowledge and understand the feats achieved by these creators and phenomenal achievers; we wish to honour the greatness of the South by recognising the powerful impact their work has created across various sectors. This is the first edition of Hall of Fame in the South, and we hope to take forward the lineage of excellence that HELLO! as a brand is known for. We are looking forward to a night full of dazzle and jubilee."

Get ready to witness live performances, experience winners high and make merry at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South, in association with Obeetee Carpets, Brew & Bliss and OnePlus. Joining the event to commemorate the achievers will be Jewellery Partner Kishandas & Co., Fragrance Partner Engage L'amante, Celebration Partner Glenfiddich, Luxury Partner Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, Snacking Partner Bingo, Hospitality Partner Taj Krishna, Gifting Partner Saregama Carvaan and Decor Partner Casa Fleur.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit - (https://in.hellomagazine.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)