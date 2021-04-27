Help pours for Doctors For You NGO to combat COVID-19 crisis, crowdfunding on Ketto.org for emergency oxygen & COVID care supply

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is in the grip of a virulent second wave of COVID-19. The scenes of despair unfurling on the streets and outside hospitals across the country are absolutely heart-wrenching.
With almost one-third of those tested returning COVID positive, Delhi is the worst-hit city in India. The situation is truly unprecedented. The nation's health infrastructure and healthcare workers need all the help they can get, as soon as possible, to tackle this massive resurgence.
Leading corporate, start-ups, venture capital firm and fellow philanthropists have come together to support Doctors For You (DFY), a healthcare NGO to provide emergency oxygen and COVID care supplies for the patients. Doctors For You (DFY) is the largest network of doctors, medical students and concerned citizens in India. They work with underserved communities, providing efficient, effective and equitable distribution of health care for everyone.
'Doctors For You' started the first outsourced model of COVID Care Centre to take care of mild & moderate cases, in Mumbai, in association with MMRDA and COVID Care Centre in Delhi in association with LNJP hospital. Recently, Delhi Govt. assigned the Common Wealth Games stadium for the COVID care Centre and DFY converted it to a 500+ bedded makeshift hospital within 6 days of record time, in association with LBS hospital. Involving young nursing staff and specialized OPD from Endocrinologist, MD Medicine, Dermatologist, and Pediatric consultation, DFY is presently operating & managing more than 2500 beds in 5 centers in Delhi, 4 centers in Bangalore, 3 centers in Mumbai, and centers in Bihar, U.P., and Andhra Pradesh. The DFY team urgently need to procure the critical healthcare equipment and paraphernalia, however due to lack of funds the NGO is hitting the roadblock.
Commenting on the fundraiser, Rohan Mirchandani Co-founder Epigamia said, "DFY team is on the frontline and working tirelessly on the ground to combat COVID-19 crisis. However, they are facing huge storage of D Type Oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulator devices and related accessories to aid in critical COVID care. Hence with the help of our fellow philanthropists, we started a fundraiser on Ketto.org with an aim to provide necessary aid to the 'Doctors for You' team and enable them with support to fight against COVID-19."
"The country is crippling with the second wave of COVID-19. After witnessing the dire shortage of COVID care essential supplies, we decided to brainstorm and assess the situation through social sector experts. We have identified critical intervention areas through need assessment. We have also created a multi-team coordination war room to facilitate and support the relief works and ensure smooth supply chain of COVID care essentials," adds Manu Chandra, Founder, Sauce Venture Capital. Sauce.vc portfolio brands like The Whole Truth, Bare Anatomy, XYXX and & Me have joined the crusade amplifying this cause on their social media handles with a collective reach of over 1 million consumers.
The fundraiser on Ketto.org went live on Sunday 25th April with a goal amount of INR 5 crore and within 12 hours the campaign raised over INR 1.30 Crore. The donations will enable the DFY team with D Type Oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulator devices, and related accessories, high-quality oxygen concentrators, multipara devices to aid in critical health care, and high-quality Pulse Oximeters.
The campaign is live on Ketto.org, visit (https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/sauceepigamiaandfriends) to donate.
