Helping India grow stronger: Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/Mediawire): In this day and age, it is essential for any business to cope up with modern challenges, the paramount one being aligning oneself to the changing times.

We live in a world where everyone talks about trends and the catching up one must do to be relevant. To adapt, it is important even for businesses to change the way they communicate with their customers and alter the very core of their thought process.

If one must pinpoint a breed of business that faces the toughest challenge, it will be the family businesses, more so the SMEs. Family businesses are formed from inherited values and aspirations, but one must not forget - such businesses are also conditional to break if they are not able to alter with the needs of changing times.

Established with the primary aim to assist family-owned firms to be in line with professional organizations, Pravin Dalal School Of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management focuses on providing much needed stimulus to family-owned businesses in grasping the fluctuating subtleties of rivalry in the market and the ineluctable trends.

The courses offered intend to mould young students into right worthy successors to their respective businesses, who with their enterprising talents can achieve the best for their companies. In fact, the emphasis persists on developing Indian family businesses in a strategic and wholesome manner so that they transpire into a vital cog in India's growth.

Programs With Futuristic Curriculum

Forerunners in the segment for more than a decade, Pravin Dalal School Of Entrepreneurship understands the emerging needs of family run businesses, in the growth and emergence of India as a strong nation. In the 21 years of its existence, the School has taken serious focussed initiatives and has developed expertise in Family Business and Entrepreneurship Management.

Understanding and valuing each culture existing in India, the institute brings specially curated programs which range from the 32 weeks Weekend Family Managed Business Administration Program (FMBA), to the 2 years full time MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business). New additions to the curriculum are the 5 years Integrated MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business) post 12th that provides a strategic path for students who hail from business families; and an MBA (Entrepreneurship) which is a 2-year full time course, for students having innovative ideas and are keen on floating their own ventures.

The School emboldens its pupils on a tactical path to transform and grow their businesses and nurtures future leadership through its pioneering ecosystem of well-respected faculty, futuristic curriculum, subject matter expert talks, peer group learning, personal development workshops, intensive international exposure and social connect programs.

The curriculum for the various courses has been stitched to aid both micro and macro businesses and enrolled students who come from families with business ranging from a turnover of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 30 billion. There are currently 400 plus students enrolled in the different programs and the school boasts of 5000 alumni at a global level.

The main aim is to create an entrepreneur who through their business strategies and astute understanding of market scenarios, provide better products and services to the people of this nation. By enabling students to understand the core values of their own businesses and the market they operate in, the program ensures that the entrepreneurs of tomorrow diversify their approach through their expertise and lead a change in the market.

Global Exposure

By providing holistic and relevant information, the courses strengthen students' understanding of each sector, its complex pertinency, attributes, sustainability, potential growth, and threats in a growing economy like India and in the global environment. The educational programs encompass initiatives undertaken that acquaint students with possible growth through joint ventures and foreign collaborations. International exposure and linkages are established keeping in mind the student's objectives of global expansion and possible collaborations in the International arena.

School Achievements

* The School has AACSB accreditation and recognized as " (https://aacsb.edu/about/advocacy-and-awareness/member-challenges/innovations-that-inspire/2020/school-of-business-management) The 2020 Innovation that Inspires."

* Ranked 96th "Best Entrepreneurship" Masters worldwide- Eduniversal Rankings.

* Only Program mentioned in the McKinsey Report "The Power of Many" - Realizing the socio-economic potential of entrepreneurs in the 21st century released at the G-20 Young Entrepreneurs Summit in Paris.

School Strengths

* Pioneers in Family Business & Entrepreneurship Programs with a deep understanding of Indian & internationally run family owned businesses

* Award winning programs

* World Class technologically equipped campus

* Strong Alumni network of Entrepreneurs across leading to strong mentoring process

*A track record of students who have successfully lead change in their respective businesses

* Solid backing of NMIMS ethos

Leadership

Director of the School, Prof. Seema Mahajan, is seen as a pioneer in the field of family run businesses and entrepreneurship education in the country and her deep-rooted understanding and significant contribution in the said sector is mentioned and often recognised on national and international forums.

Professor Mahajan has been associated with over 600 companies as an advisor, mentor and as a professional has successfully help numerous traders, manufacturers, individuals, joint family run traditional businesses to adapt to the changing times and thrive. Prof. Seema Mahajan's illustrious career had another feather in her cap when she was recently felicitated as one of the (https://www.highereducationdigest.com/higher-education-digest-february-2020-india-edition-women-leadership-special) 10 Most Influential Women Leaders in Indian Education issue by Higher Education Digest 2020. She was also featured in the March 2021 issue of Forbes, ' Preparing Family Businesses for the Future'.

The dynamic Director along with her able team encourages students to play their part in developing global and local societies as accountable and socially responsible individuals. Prof. Mahajan maintains a strong connect with her students and is seen as an integral part of their family business, ensuring that through her mentorship her students go onto expansion and diversify their respective businesses. The school boosts of retaining over 70% in clientele since most students join the institute following the footsteps of someone associated with them.

If you are looking to understand the nuances of businesses and develop entrepreneurial skills or want to successfully continue the legacy of your family business enterprise, it's time to registering for one of the courses at: (https://familybusiness.nmims.edu/programs)

Alternately you can call - (022) 42355866 or email - admissionenquiry@nmims.edu.

