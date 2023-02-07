Herba Grace Uses Indigenous and Natural Ingredients to Produce Modern Personal Care Products

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Modern personal care products are often criticized for the chemicals used to produce them. The use of harmful chemicals often leads to long-term skin damage, side effects, and other complications. To thrive in an industry dominated by young consumers, personal care brands struggle to find a connection between their audience and nature.

Treading this thin line, (https://www.herbagrace.com) Herba Grace produces modern personal care products with the essence of nature. It uses indigenous ingredients like rice water, fenugreek, tea tree, peppermint, black seed, etc., to build a healthy relationship between plants and humans. Herba Grace believes that natural ingredients have all the qualities required to nourish one's hair and skin. If developed using the right ingredients, 100 per cent herbal products can become important additions to the millennial and Gen-Z generations' self-care routine.

Raunakh Loya, the Managing Director, and Ronak Gattani, the Director of Herba Grace, ventured into the personal care sector after a successful stint with groceries. While dealing with natural ingredients and realizing their potential to enhance hair and skin, they decided to package these ingredients into modern products for younger consumers.

Moreover, Herba Grace has generated a range of unique formulations with plant-derived bio-actives and botanicals to provide clinically proven results to its customers. It blends nature and science to produce foolproof personal care products for customers who take self-care seriously. Along with popularizing the use of natural ingredients in the personal care sector, Herba Grace aims to spread awareness about the relevance of ingredient-based products in a sector loaded with potentially harmful chemicals. By targeting the younger section of society, the brand wishes to bring about a change in the perception toward herbal products.

Talking about an increase in the demand for 100 per cent natural self-care products over time, Raunakh says, "The current generation of consumers is highly aware of the ingredients used in the products they use. They are not willing to compromise their self-care routine at any cost. With Herba Grace, we package traditional products into modern offerings to reach the younger consumers who know the true value of such products."

Apart from the brand's official website, Herba Grace's products are available on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, etc. The company is planning to offer its products through Nykaa, Ajio, Purplle, and other online storefronts soon.

