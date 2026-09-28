PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform has announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the Official Nutrition Partner for the Indian contingent at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, being held in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the support ecosystem for Indian athletes, with nutrition playing an increasingly important role in preparation, recovery and performance. Speaking on the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "We are incredibly proud to stand with Team India at the Asian Games. Drawing on decades of global experience in sports nutrition, we are committed to providing the science-backed nutrition support, our athletes need to perform at their peak. Beyond the competition, we hope this partnership strengthens India's sporting ecosystem and inspires people across the nation to embrace a healthier, active lifestyle."

P. T. Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, said, "As our athletes prepare for the rigours of continental competition, the support of credible partners is invaluable to their journey. We are pleased to welcome Herbalife India as the Official Nutrition Partner for the Indian contingent at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. This collaboration further strengthens the ecosystem supporting our athletes, and we look forward to seeing Team India perform with confidence and pride." Herbalife India leadership, including Akash Mehrotra, Senior Director - Marketing, and Ratnesh Lal, Senior Director - Public Affairs, officially commenced support for the contingent at the Athlete Send-off Ceremony in New Delhi on 8 September 2026. During the Games, the brand has launched a national campaign across print and social media, spotlighting the Indian contingent's journey and driving awareness around the critical role of sports nutrition.

Herbalife India's association with the Indian Olympic Association builds on its continued commitment to sports nutrition and athlete wellbeing. Through the partnership with the IOA, Herbalife India aims to further support India's evolving sporting ecosystem and celebrate the athletes representing the country at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. About Herbalife International India Private Ltd. Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food & non-food products to consumers in more than 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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