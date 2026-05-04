PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, has been recognised with the 'Outstanding Performance on Food Safety' award for its India Centre of Excellence Analytical Laboratory, Bengaluru, in the Rising Star (Food Testing Laboratories) category at the CII Food Safety Awards. The award was presented at the 16th edition of the CII Food Safety Award Ceremony in New Delhi. The ceremony brought together industry leaders and stakeholders to celebrate excellence in food safety, quality, and regulatory practices, and was graced by the Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan. The award was received by Smita Chaturvedi, Smitha Vijayan and Ashutosh Kumar Mittal on behalf of Herbalife India.

Commenting on the recognition, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "Building consumer trust especially in the health and nutrition category requires an unwavering commitment to food safety and quality. At Herbalife India, we are focused on advancing our scientific expertise, strengthening analytical capabilities, and adhering to rigorous global quality standards to deliver science-backed nutrition products. This recognition reinforces our dedication to providing safe, high-quality products supported by robust testing and stringent regulatory practices." Herbalife India's India Centre of Excellence Analytical Laboratory plays a critical role in upholding the company's quality standards through advanced analytical testing, stringent quality control protocols, and adherence to global regulatory frameworks. The facility supports comprehensive testing across raw materials and finished products, ensuring consistency, safety, and compliance at every stage.

This recognition further reinforces Herbalife India's strong focus on quality assurance, scientific rigor, and continuous improvement, strengthening its position in a highly trust-driven and regulated category. About Herbalife International India Private Ltd. Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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