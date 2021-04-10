Here's how 16 Cars India is transforming the way customers sell and purchase luxury cars

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): 16Cars India is a company that deals with the buying and selling of luxury cars in India. A thriving company was born out of Manish Malthumkar's intense passion for automobiles.

The company was first launched in his hometown, Pearl City aka Hyderabad, and was later expanded to reach every corner of India.

The man behind 16 Cars India - Manish Malthumkar, is more than just a popular name; he has earned the reputation of being one of the most successful entrepreneurs of today. Ever since he was young he nurtured his passion and love for cars. His immense interest in cars then sparked the idea of launching a retail car business called 16 Cars India.

From childhood till his youth he carried along with him his burning passion for cars! And thanks to the internet age, his passion transformed into a holistic business by itself. Since most of the people nowadays vicariously live through the internet, there has been an increase in the number of people shopping online.

E-commerce shops sell just about everything from mundane everyday items to even things like luxury cars! So with a killer idea and a heart burning with passion, 16 Cards India set on an uphill and intimidating venture. Although 16 Cars India had a modest start, their ultimate aim was to reach every customer in India. Ever since its genesis, the company has been growing slowly and steadily, by efficiently expanding its clientele, today this company has a large online presence, drawing buyers from all over the country.

16 Cars India specializes in the sale and purchasing of automobiles. With just 2 years of experience they have sold over 200 vehicles online around India and their growth never seems to cease.

The most crucial USP of the company is that they deal with a wide variety of high-end vehicles. From the C-Class Mercedes Benz to the S-Call, Amg Cars, M Series BMWs, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and so on, they have done it all. He has dealt with the sale and purchase of every expensive vehicle you can think of.

They also deliver your car to you, right at your doorstep no matter which part of the country you reside in. You mark it, and it's yours. He and his team will make sure you get the best price on a luxurious or exotic car in India. As a result, their clientele includes Indian corporations, industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, among others.

According to the 16 Cars India website, they have thousands of satisfied customers all over the world. The company simplifies the method of purchasing and selling automobiles. When clients are unsure whether to sell their Cadillac Escalade or Lotus, we refer them to Manish and his firm.

They also deal with the rarest and most luxurious automobiles. As a result, if you see cars like Aston Martin, Cadillac, or Lotus in India, you will almost definitely associate 16 Cars India with them because this business has helped car enthusiasts all over. When it comes to selling a car to a buyer, Manish adheres to strict guidelines. He has a total of 138 checkup points. This ensures quality at the end of the day in his service and the deal people crack.

16 Cars India is a premium marketplace in India where you can find a wide variety of pre-owned luxury and exotic cars for sale.

If you're looking for a luxurious vehicle, this is the way to go. 16 Cars India, guarantees that their clients will not only get the best price for their dream cars, but also the smoothest of transactions.

The next time you're looking for a luxurious vehicle, instead of going to an anonymous and time-consuming web search, contact 16 Cars India on +91 90141 58653, Instagram: @16carsindia, or email at info.16carsindia@gmail.com where Manish and his team are happy to assist you. (ANI/PNN)

