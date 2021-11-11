Heritage Infraspace has become a pioneer in the diaphragm wall technology in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): The Ahmedabad-based Heritage Infraspace Private Limited has become a pioneer in the field of diaphragm wall technology in India with the successful construction of about 42 kilometres of diaphragm walls with 50,000 anchors in over 300 projects to date.

Recently, the company started its own Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC) services with two batching plants in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon to cut the extra cost and provide higher quality concrete in the small and large-scale construction works. The company is planning to set up concrete batching plants in the metro cities soon.

Heritage Infraspace, which is built on the core values of engineering excellence and continuous innovation, has accomplished notable projects in India such as Delhi Metro, DLF Downtown, RVNL Subway projects, Larsen & Tubro, Kochi Metro, NTPC, Gulfar, Shivalik Group, and Sea Front project in Daman among others.

Gagan Goswami, chairman, Heritage Infraspace, said, "We are the pioneers in the ground engineering and deep foundation work in India. We are using the highly advanced Casagrande C6 excavation rigs for diaphragm walls, concrete piles of different shapes and sizes, anchoring for higher capacities with 8 inches holes."

Heritage Infraspace's high-quality fleet of machinery is on par with European technology. From laborers to engineers, the experienced team is well-versed in doing the job smoothly and professionally while delivering each project with absolute precision. The company has also received several prestigious awards for delivering excellence through deep foundation works.

Goswami added, "With over 27 years of experience in major projects of infrastructure development,(https://www.heritageconstruction.in) Heritage Infraspace has always been a leader in the field of diaphragm wall technology and other engineering works. Our company is eying to build scores of highly-anticipated projects in its subsequent phase of proposed'

According to Goswami, Heritage Infraspace is geared up to spread its footprints across more geographies, followed by a series of up-and-coming projects in the pipeline. With a substantial value creation potential, Heritage Infraspace is expected to drive ahead by scooping the turnover to Rs 1,000 crore in the near future.

