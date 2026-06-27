BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], June 26: Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, today announced the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters in Aerocity, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey as it expands its global clean energy portfolio and invests in the talent and capabilities needed to drive the energy transition. Located at Worldmark 6, Aerocity, the new headquarters spans three units and has been designed to support the company's growing workforce by bringing together teams across business functions in a collaborative and future-ready environment. With a global portfolio of more than 7.2 GW operations across India, Ukraine, Vietnam, and UK, and a workforce that has grown by an average of 40% over the last two years, HFE is entering a new phase of growth focused on delivering integrated clean energy solutions for industries, utilities and commercial customers.

Beyond supporting operational growth, the new headquarters has been designed as a highly innovative, technology-enabled workplace that reflects HFE's commitment to sustainability, collaboration and excellence. Built around employee well-being, flexibility and productivity, the office features modern workspaces, smart meeting environments, and adaptable collaboration zones that can evolve with changing business needs. The office also houses a state-of-the-art command centre for real-time monitoring of renewable energy assets, a world-class experience centre for customers and partners, and dedicated spaces for innovation, customer engagement and cross-functional collaboration. In line with HFE's sustainability philosophy, every element of the workplace- from materials and design choices to operational systems- has been thoughtfully selected to minimise environmental impact, reflecting the company's belief in leading by example and embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Munjal, Founder & Chairman, Hero Future Energies, said, "The energy transition is reshaping economies, industries and the way the world consumes power. Over the past decade, Hero Future Energies, has built a strong foundation in renewable energy while continuously expanding into new technologies, solutions and markets. Our new headquarters reflects the scale of our ambitions and the next phase of our growth journey. More importantly, it embodies our commitment innovation, sustainability and creating an environment where talented people can collaborate, challenge convention build solutions that contribute meaningfully to a more secure and sustainable energy future. Every aspect of this workplace has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the values welive by as an organisation, reinforcing our belief that businesses must lead by example in advancing sustainable change."

Over the past few years, HFE has strengthened its position as a leading clean energy player through investments in hybrid renewable projects, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen initiatives. The company is actively developing and operating renewable energy assets across solar and wind, with a growing focus on hybrid solutions, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and storage-led offerings that enhance reliability and grid responsiveness. Srivatsan Iyer, Global Chief Executive Officer, Hero Future Energies, said, "As HFE continues to scale across geographies, technologies and customer segments, attracting exceptional talent, fostering innovation and enabling seamless collaboration become increasingly important. Our new headquarters has been designed to support a dynamic and inclusive culture, bringing together people, technology and ideas in a way that accelerates decision-making and drives innovation. With a state-of-the-art command centre, world-class experience centre and collaborative workspaces, the office provides the infrastructure needed to support our long-term growth ambitions. It is a reflection of the company we have built and the future we are shaping."

The new HQ is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, customer engagement and leadership development, while serving as a strategic hub for HFE's expanding operations in India and international markets. It will also support the company's planned talent expansion across business, technology, engineering and corporate functions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)