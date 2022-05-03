Heropanti 2 Stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eid Sees an Increase in Box Office Collections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Heropanti 2" is a standalone sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala's "Heropanti", starring Tiger Shroff, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film's box office took a 40% jump on Sunday. These collections show an increase in viewer interest and the possibility of more viewers over the next few days. With Eid holiday today good footfall is expected and collections are expected to soar further.

Industry experts predict that if the picture survives until Eid, it will attract a large audience to the theatres and, given its steady rise, it'll undoubtedly earn a decent sum.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is a long-standing box office success story, particularly during Eid weekend. 'Heropanti 2', the classic mass-action movie starring Tiger Shroff has performed well in the double figures.

Tara Sutaria stars alongside Amrita Singh in the main roles. The production studio has taken the franchise to new heights with a strong ensemble cast and a hit soundtrack. The box office is steadily growing.

Tiger Shroff is known for his massy action entertainers and with Heropanti 2 is managed to recreate the magic and take the Heropanti franchisee a notch ahead. After a good weekend, there seems to be another good day of business ahead for Heropanti 2.

Heropanti 2's Box office collections significantly increased on sunday, and are expecting big jump today on Eid.

