Heropanti 2 Stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eid Sees an Increase in Box Office Collections

You would like to read
- Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 show solid Growth
- Advance Bookings for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 Escalate at full swing ahead its Release
- MX TakaTak partners with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment For 'Tadap'
- An innovative association for an unconventional story
- Netizens Delivered 1.5 Billion Views When Akshay Kumar, Aka Bachchhan Paandey, Held 12 Moj Creators for Ransom
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Heropanti 2" is a standalone sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala's "Heropanti", starring Tiger Shroff, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film's box office took a 40% jump on Sunday. These collections show an increase in viewer interest and the possibility of more viewers over the next few days. With Eid holiday today good footfall is expected and collections are expected to soar further.
Industry experts predict that if the picture survives until Eid, it will attract a large audience to the theatres and, given its steady rise, it'll undoubtedly earn a decent sum.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is a long-standing box office success story, particularly during Eid weekend. 'Heropanti 2', the classic mass-action movie starring Tiger Shroff has performed well in the double figures.
Tara Sutaria stars alongside Amrita Singh in the main roles. The production studio has taken the franchise to new heights with a strong ensemble cast and a hit soundtrack. The box office is steadily growing.
Tiger Shroff is known for his massy action entertainers and with Heropanti 2 is managed to recreate the magic and take the Heropanti franchisee a notch ahead. After a good weekend, there seems to be another good day of business ahead for Heropanti 2.
Heropanti 2's Box office collections significantly increased on sunday, and are expecting big jump today on Eid.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor