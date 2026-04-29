Ludhiana exclusive HEX launch was graced by Mr. Amit Kumar, Mr. Vikram Singh, and Mr. Ankit Kulshrestha, marking an inspiring new beginning.

PNN Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 29: Hettich India, in its silver jubilee year is expanding its experiential presence in North India with the launch of its Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store in Ludhiana. The new store strengthens Hettich's network of experiential touchpoints, offering customers an immersive space to explore and engage with innovative German furniture fittings and magical solutions. The HeX Ludhiana store offers an integrated solution-shopping experience with curated walk-throughs of contemporary furniture fitted with German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also benefit from Free Design Services, where professional designers assist in visualising and designing furniture for living spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said: " Ludhiana's transformation into a city of modern homes and refined tastes reflects its progressive spirit. The appetite for high-quality, functional, and beautifully designed furniture fitted with premium fitting solutions is growing rapidly here. Our new HeX store brings award-winning German innovation closer to customers, giving them an immersive space to explore and experience our magical solutions." The Ludhiana HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Ludhiana at Nexa Kitchens, 2617, Golden Plaza, Upper Ground Floor, Ferozepur Rd, near Nagpal Hotel, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001, Ph No. 9988090999 About Hettich: Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)