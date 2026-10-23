PNN Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 23: Hettich proudly announces the grand opening of its first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store in Mohali, further expanding its experiential footprint in North India. The new store brings the magic of immersive, hands-on interior experiences closer to customers across the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Located in Sector 82, the store gives homeowners, architects and interior designers in one of the region's fastest-growing cities easy access to the complete Hettich experience, right in their neighbourhood. Designed to offer a seamless, solution-oriented journey, the new HeX store showcases curated walk-throughs of modern living spaces featuring solutions fitted with premium German fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also enjoy complimentary design consultation services, where expert designers assist in visualising and creating personalised furniture concepts tailored to individual lifestyles.

Complementing the new HeX store, Hettich's Experience Centre in Chandigarh continues to provide both customers and industry professionals with deeper inspiration and an opportunity to explore the brand's latest German-engineered innovations up close. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said: "Mohali is a fast-growing city with an aspirational, discerning customer base that values quality, design, and innovation. With our first Hettich Exclusive store here, we are bringing our experiential touchpoints closer to customers across the Tricity and expanding opportunities for them to discover and shop our award-winning, German-engineered interior solutions. The region's appetite for modern, well-designed homes aligns perfectly with Hettich's commitment to crafting innovative, functional and truly magical spaces."

This HeX store in Mohali is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open multiple HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles. Step into HeX Mohali at Hettich Exclusive - Ddesignery, Plot no. 1555, Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, Mohali - 140308, Ph No.: 9958131009 About Hettich: Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)