PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, hosted a delegation led by Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Bev Craig, Mayor of Greater Manchester, as part of The Great North's first joint mayoral-led trade mission to India Hexaware met with Tracy Brabin and delegates from West Yorkshire at its Mumbai office to discuss the company's UK investment plans, regional employment, and opportunities for technology collaboration across the North of England. During the visit, Hexaware and the University of Leeds discussed their agreement to strengthen industry-academic collaboration through research, knowledge sharing, and experiential learning opportunities for students.

Earlier in the mission, on October 14 in Bengaluru, Hexaware leaders met Bev Craig, Mayor of Greater Manchester, together with representatives of the British Deputy High Commission and the Invest Manchester team, to discuss Hexaware's investment in the city region. Hexaware announced that it will create hundreds of jobs and invest £9 million in a new Design and Innovation Centre at Manchester's innovation district, SISTER, delivered in collaboration with the University of Manchester. By establishing a base at SISTER, Hexaware will have access to Europe's largest clinical academic campus on Manchester's Oxford Road Corridor and a rapidly expanding digital and tech ecosystem within the city.

The visits follow Hexaware's June 2026 announcement of a £25 million UK expansion, expected to create approximately 1,200 jobs over three to five years across Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham, including 420 in Manchester and 240 in Leeds. Plans include proposed R & D centers in Manchester and Leeds, with Newcastle also under consideration as a potential future location, given the region's strong university talent pool and proximity to Scotland. Parameshwaran Iyer, Executive Vice President & Head - Europe, Hexaware, said, "The North of England is an important part of our UK growth plans. Our investment goes into developing technology capabilities and recruiting graduates from the region's universities, training them to work with enterprise and public-sector customers. Our new agreement with the University of Leeds will strengthen this pipeline, giving us closer access to graduate talent as we grow our presence in the region. We see considerable potential in the talent and expertise available across these cities."

Bev Craig, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said, "Greater Manchester has established strengths in healthcare, life sciences, and AI, supported by close cooperation between universities, researchers, and industry. We welcome Hexaware's plans for Manchester and the opportunities they present for investment, innovation, and employment in these sectors." Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said, "It was great to visit Hexaware's headquarters in Mumbai and hear first-hand about the company's ambitious plans for growth in the UK. Their investment in Leeds and the creation of hundreds of new jobs is fantastic news for West Yorkshire and a strong vote of confidence in our region. Trade missions like this give us the opportunity to meet decision-makers directly, strengthen international relationships and explore how businesses like Hexaware can deepen their links with West Yorkshire to create a stronger, better-off region that works for all."

Glenn McCauley, Head of Proposition Development at the University of Leeds, said, "We were delighted to join this Great North Mayoral Delegation to India and to discuss with Hexaware leadership and with the Mayor of West Yorkshire how the University of Leeds' agreement with Hexaware can be a catalyst to drive economic growth in our region." India and the North of England are connected above all through people, with more than 81,000 people of Indian heritage living in Yorkshire and the Humber, and 50,000 people of Indian diaspora in Greater Manchester. Thousands of Indian students also choose universities in the two regions every year. Increasingly, Indian companies are also among the region's investors and employers. The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in force since July 2026, alongside The Great North's investment initiatives, gives that relationship fresh momentum.

Hexaware will continue discussions with regional partners on its proposed R & D facilities, graduate recruitment, and technology partnerships across the North of England, drawing on Leeds' strengths in digital engineering, data science, robotics, fintech, and technology-enabled care, and Manchester's strengths in healthcare, life sciences, cyber, and AI. About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

For details, please contact: Reena Kamble | Aishwarya Pillai Hexaware Technologies mediarelations@hexaware.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)