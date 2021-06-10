High-touch spectacles now made virus free by ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV

You would like to read
- Gift an eye test to your valentine - Optician India
- Madhur Sugar reassures commitment to create sweet moments with new campaign - "Madhur Pal"
- Madhur Sugar hits the sweet spot with its latest campaign
- Eyes make the world Look colorful - An Optician India Eye Awareness Initiative
- ZEISS India and Shree Rapid Technologies establish partnership
New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a virtual event telecast on Optician India Facebook Live by Global Leader in Vision, Zeiss showcased innovations to support Eye Care Practitioners with relevant products for their customers in this new normal.
The notable launch was of ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV.
"The global COVID-19 pandemic has drastically influenced our awareness of viruses and their consequences. We're more focused on the presence of germs and how they spread than we've ever been before," said Madhur Gupta, MD SMAVS & Editor Optician India.
He further added, "With this increased awareness, you may have heard of the term "high-touch items". These include things we touch on a regular basis that can impact our general hygiene." Spectacle lenses are high-touch items that can potentially have viruses and bacteria on the surface. To answer this problem, ZEISS has designed an antimicrobial coating called ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV which kills 99,9% of viruses and bacteria1.
1 ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV coating kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on spectacle lens surfaces. Source: Tested by ISO 21702:2019(E) for enveloped viruses and tested by ISO 22196:2011(E) for Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. Efficacy proven after 24 hours as defined by ISO standards.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor