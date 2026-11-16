VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Highness Microelectronics Limited ( BSE - SME: 544741), a vertically integrated design-led electronics manufacturing company engaged in the design, development, integration, and manufacturing of digital imaging and display solutions, catering to Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Medical & Healthcare, and Industrial Automation sectors, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakh) - Revenue from Operations: ₹1,200.98 crore, compared to ₹734.89 crore in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 63.42%. - EBITDA: ₹385.11 crore, compared to ₹176.95 crore, registering a YoY growth of 117.64%. - EBITDA Margin: 32.07%, compared to 24.08% in H1 FY26, improving by 799 basis points.

- Net Profit: ₹246.92 crore, compared to ₹92.17 crore, registering a YoY growth of 167.90%. - Net Profit Margin: 20.56%, compared to 12.54% in H1 FY26, improving by 802 basis points. - Diluted EPS: ₹4.78, compared to ₹1.78 in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 167.90%. Business Update 1. New Glass Cutting Facility at Rabale: Commissioned an in-house glass cutting facility with controlled cleanroom infrastructure, enabling customised display glass processing and reducing dependence on external processing. India's First Commercial TFT LCD Display Re-sizing Facility: Established advanced re-sizing capabilities with precision cutting accuracy of ±0.1 mm, enabling customised display solutions without requiring new LCD panel tooling, while reducing development costs and lead times.

2. Global Market Outreach: Participated in SID Display Week 2026, USA, showcasing display technologies and manufacturing capabilities, engaging with global industry participants and exploring business development and export opportunities. Management Perspective & Outlook Mr. Gaurav Manjul Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO, ""India's ambition to strengthen its position in the global electronics manufacturing ecosystem is creating significant opportunities for domestic companies with specialised design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. At Highness Microelectronics, we aim to contribute to this transformation by developing indigenous capabilities in digital imaging and display solutions, supporting the country's Make in India and import substitution objectives. During H1 FY27, the Company delivered a strong financial performance, with revenue from operations growing by 63.42% year-on-year to ₹1,200.98 lakh and net profit increasing by 167.90% to ₹246.92 lakh. EBITDA margin expanded by 799 basis points to 32.07%, reflecting improved profitability during the period.

We continue to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities through focused investments in infrastructure and technology. Our glass cutting facility at Rabale is now operational, enabling customised display processing in-house. Additionally, the proposed TFT-LCD manufacturing facility in Goa, spread across an allotted land parcel of 5,000 square metres, is planned to strengthen our capabilities across display module manufacturing, COG and FOG lines, R & D and testing infrastructure. Alongside the domestic opportunity, we are also witnessing encouraging interest from international markets, with export enquiries and demand for our display solutions gaining traction. Our participation at SID Display Week 2026 in the USA provided an opportunity to showcase our manufacturing capabilities, engage with global industry participants and explore potential international business opportunities."

About Highness Microelectronics Limited Highness Microelectronics Limited is a vertically integrated company specializing in the design, development, integration, assembly, and manufacturing of digital imaging solutions. With strong in-house capabilities built over two decades, it delivers high-quality, durable, and commercially viable products across Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation, while competing with global leaders as the only Indian manufacturer of certain display solutions. The Company successfully raised ₹21.67 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and was listed on the BSE SME platform on April 2, 2026. Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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