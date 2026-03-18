PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Hikal Ltd. observed Corporate Safety Week 2026 across all its locations from March 4 to March 11, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence. The campaign, themed 'From Responsibility to Ownership - Engage, Educate, Empower People to Enhance Safety,' featured a series of structured initiatives designed to deepen employee engagement, strengthen digital safety systems, and embed a culture of ownership across the organisation. At Hikal, safety is viewed not merely as compliance but as a core value that shapes how the organisation operates. The week commenced with a Leadership Kick-off reinforcing the Five Principles for Safety Culture Transformation, where senior leaders addressed employees across sites through a unified virtual platform. This was followed by site-level inaugurations, Safety Pledge ceremonies, Safety Flag hoisting and ceremonial lamp lighting, and the unveiling of Leadership Safety Commitment Boards, reinforcing visible leadership commitment to safety.

A key focus of Safety Week 2026 was strengthening Hikal's digital safety governance platform, SunBPM. Through incident learning and system training sessions, employees were guided on reporting near misses, unsafe acts, and unsafe conditions, along with understanding approval and responsibility workflows. The initiative reinforced a simple but powerful philosophy: 'See it. Own it. Fix it.' By strengthening reporting culture and system adoption, Hikal aimed to move from reactive correction to proactive prevention. Leadership Gemba Walks and cross-functional safety audits further underlined the company's hands-on approach. Trained employees conducted plant rounds to identify hazards and log observations in SunBPM, enabling timely corrective action and reinforcing accountability at the ground level.

To promote workplace discipline and hazard prevention, all sites organised the 'Chaka Chak - Clean Site, Safe Site Contest,' alongside 5S evaluations and visual safety reviews. These activities focused on maintaining high standards of housekeeping and embedding safety into daily operational practices. Engagement-driven initiatives such as Safety Quizzes, Hazard Hunt competitions, PPE awareness programmes, and mock drills were also conducted to strengthen knowledge retention and emergency preparedness. Adding an emotional dimension to the campaign, the 'Safety & Family' session encouraged employees to reflect on the deeper purpose of safety through the theme 'Why We Go Home Safe.' Employees were invited to share personal commitments beginning with 'I work safely because...', helping shift the mindset from compliance to ownership.

The week concluded with closing ceremonies across all locations, where safety champions were recognised and leadership teams outlined measurable safety goals for the year ahead. A consolidated Safety Week report will be submitted to Corporate EHS to further strengthen enterprise-wide learning and continuous improvement. Commenting on the initiative, Ratish Jha, President - HR, Hikal Ltd., said: "Safety transformation requires more than policies and procedures -- it requires ownership. Through this campaign, we are empowering our people with the right systems, leadership support, and emotional connection to make safety a personal commitment. Our goal is to build a culture where every individual feels responsible not only for their own safety but also for the well-being of their colleagues."

By integrating leadership visibility, digital enablement, employee engagement, and emotional commitment, Hikal continues to set a strong benchmark for proactive safety excellence in the life sciences industry. About Hikal Limited: Established in 1988, Hikal is a reliable partner to companies in the Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Biotech, Crop Protection and Specialty Chemical industries. We manufacture and supply quality Active Ingredients, Intermediates, Biocides to the global life sciences industry. Hikal has five manufacturing facilities in India at Maharashtra (Taloja and Mahad), Gujarat (Panoli) and Bengaluru (Jigani) and a world-class Research & Technology centre at Pune. Our facilities have been inspected and certified by the Global Regulatory Authorities. We create and deliver sustainable solutions for our partners and customers across the life-sciences value chain. Hikal believes in inclusive growth that embraces all constituents. Hikal is one of the first Indian life-sciences companies to receive the Responsible Care® certification. We accord top priority to the health of our employees by adopting best practices in manufacturing.

For further information, contact: Archika Srivastava: Archika_Srivastava@hikal.com / +91-9987018990 Aakash Purohit hikal@proseintegrated.com / +91-9136645381 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935803/Hikal_Safety_Week_2026.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)