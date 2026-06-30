NewsVoir Kochi (Keralam) [India], June 30: HiLITE Group, the visionary developer behind India's largest World Trade Centre in Calicut has announced plans to invest Rs. 25,000 crore over the next five years to develop 50 million sq. ft. of space across Kerala spanning retail malls, IT parks, healthcare, education, residential and commercial projects. The company is also expanding its footprint across Kerala's emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, rolling out a major network of HiLITE Centres, HiLITE Countryside, and other developments. Driven by a massive plan to penetrate regions outside major urban hubs, the Group is bringing organized retail, world-class entertainment, dining, and premium lifestyle experiences directly to these growing consumer segments.

Central to this retail expansion are two property formats. HiLITE Countryside caters to smaller towns and emerging tier 3 markets, while HiLITE Centre serves growing regional urban tier 2 cities. Both formats retain HiLITE's standards for infrastructure, safety and customer experience but prioritising localisation, curating a tenant mix that reflects community preferences, supporting regional entrepreneurs and integrating both established national brands and home-grown labels without compromising on quality. Demonstrating the immediate execution of this vision, HiLITE Group launched the nearly 3-lakh-sq.-ft. HiLITE Countryside Chemmad in the Malappuram district on June 19. Beyond Chemmad, a robust pipeline of localized retail developments is already underway across key growth markets in the state. The upcoming projects include the HiLITE Centres in Kunnamkulam, Mannarkkad, and Nilambur, as well as the HiLITE Countryside in Thamarassery.

India's largest World Trade Center development, WTC Kozhikode, is the Group's flagship project located at HiLITE City on the Kozhikode Bypass (NH 66). The 12.5 million sq. ft. global business and mixed-use development is being built with an investment of USD 680 million. Its first tower, the WTC Learning Park, a 2.14 lakh sq. ft. dedicated education hub within HiLITE City, is nearing completion. Developed entirely using a steel structural framework, the project represents a significant milestone in the phased development of the WTC Kozhikode ecosystem. In Kochi, HiLITE is moving beyond conventional mall formats with experience led concepts. HiLITE Boulevard which will launch shortly on Willingdon Island is being developed as Kerala's first waterfront retail and leisure destination, focused on food, entertainment, recreation and immersive attractions.

Entertainment, F & B and lifestyle brands of the HiLITE Group will scale alongside this geographic expansion. Palaxi Cinemas, the multiplex theatre chain by the Group will expand across the new Centres and Countryside projects, with plans for roughly 250 screens in the coming years. Hug a Mug, the Group's home grown cafe brand, aims to expand from its 13th outlet at HiLITE Countryside Chemmad toward a target of 100 outlets across Kerala in the next five years. Beyond retail and leisure, the Group is developing YOO Hub Trivandrum at Technopark Phase III, standing as India's first branded IT park. It is created in a Rs. 300 crore luxury partnership with the global luxury design brand YOO and International Workplace Group (IWG). At Cyberpark, Kozhikode, HiLITE Group is developing Cyber Hub and Cyber Tower, two upcoming IT projects that will provide modern office spaces and business infrastructure for technology companies, startups, and other enterprises.

In education, HiLITE Group's The White School International, Kerala's first IB Continuum school, is expanding its educational footprint. The Group is now launching new school projects across multiple cities through strategic partnership models. HiLITE Group's focus on health and wellness continues through Mandara Women's Wellness by Elanine, envisioned as India's first holistic wellness centre dedicated exclusively to women. Mandara is designed as a dedicated space for women's health and wellbeing, combining advanced wellness technologies with traditional wisdom to offer a comprehensive, restorative care experience. "Every project we have earmarked for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will adhere to consistent quality and safety standards, while also strengthening local economies and expanding consumer choice. Collectively, the pipeline is designed to create new retail led employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across Kerala and establish a connected network of retail, leisure, and education destinations", said Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group.

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