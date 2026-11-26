PNN Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 26: HILLY TEA, a new-age Indian tea brand established in 2026, has announced its official entry into the market with a mission to bring authentic, hill-inspired tea directly to everyday consumers. Positioned distinctly as "Pahadon Wali Chai," the brand is launching its initial direct-to-consumer (D2C) and retail catalogue featuring high-quality CTC tea in 100g, 250g and 500g packs. Rooted in the rich tea culture of India's northeastern hills, HILLY TEA was created to bridge a clear gap in the market for a beverage that delivers premium taste and freshness at an accessible price point. Guided by its core philosophy, "A Taste of the Hills, A Story of the People," the brand seeks to move beyond being just a household staple. Every pack is designed to celebrate the origins, traditions, and craftsmanship of tea while fostering greater respect, awareness, and opportunities for the tea gardens, plantation workers, and Northeast Indian communities behind every cup.

Speaking on the launch, Mrs. Olga Vishwanath Lal, Founder of Hilly Tea, said, "At HILLY TEA, we believe tea is much more than just a beverage; it represents culture, tradition, and the hard work of countless people. Our vision is to bring high-quality, authentic, hill-inspired tea to consumers at affordable prices while creating greater recognition and respect for the tea plantation workers, gardens, and communities behind every cup. We want every cup of HILLY TEA to offer a richer experience and a meaningful connection with the heritage of tea." Crafted for the everyday household shopper who values freshness, rich flavour, and value for money, HILLY TEA is tailored for homemakers, working women, and families looking for a trusted daily brew. To ensure wide accessibility across both urban and rural markets, the brand is building a multi-channel distribution footprint spanning D2C, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and regional local shops. In addition to retail channels, HILLY TEA is open to distribution partnerships and is equipped to handle institutional orders.

Looking ahead, HILLY TEA plans to expand its product portfolio beyond its foundational CTC range, deepen its distribution network, and strengthen its community-first brand presence across India. By pairing competitive pricing with consistent quality, the company aims to establish itself as a household name that brings the authentic experience of the hills to cups nationwide. About HILLY TEA Established in 2026, HILLY TEA is a value-driven Indian tea brand dedicated to delivering high-quality, authentic, hill-inspired CTC tea at affordable prices. Inspired by the heritage of Northeast India, the brand combines freshness and taste with a deeper commitment to celebrating and creating opportunities for tea plantation workers, gardens, and tea-growing communities.

For more information https://www.hillytea.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)