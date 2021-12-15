Himanshu Yadav felicitated with 'Men Leaders to look Up to 2021' by Passion Vista

You would like to read
- Passion Vista felicitated Sabarna Roy during International Men's Day
- Virtuous moment for Rohit Wadhwa to get featured in Passion Vista
- HarperCollins is delighted to announce 'What Do You See When You Look in The Mirror?' by Nikita Singh
- TheTealMango announced Top 7 Most Handsome Men In The World in 2021
- Snitch collaborates with Salman Yusuf Khan to expand its customer base in men's fashion market
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's day, Himanshu Yadav was felicitated with 'Men Leaders to look Up to 2021'. Unified Brainz recognized the accomplishments of men who lead by example with glitz, glamour & glory. This magnificent occasion saw the presence of some of the most sought-after lineup of male leaders from various walks of life discussing their passion journey.
Talking about his work, Himanshu Yadav said, "It has always been my responsibility to see that nothing ever brings shame to this name. So, I make sure that all my clients don't find an opportunity to point out any faults in the work we deliver. I strive to honour my clients while prioritizing perfection over profit or loss."
Businessman Himanshu is someone who treasures and draws his strength from his family's support, living life by the book, following his instincts, and swimming against the stream's current. It would be fair to call his habit to judge people based on their ethics and morals. The government recently honoured Himanshu's venture, "Himansh," 'India's first high-altitude lab built in Spiti Valley.'
After finishing his B.E. in Civil Engineering, Himanshu flew to Sydney, Australia, to complete his master's in Construction Project Management from UNSW. Back then, Himanshu's bathwater was a successful businessman in the field of Industrial setups, majorly dealing in the establishment of new Paper/Sugar/Tire-Tube/Chemical Industries. But Himanshu was more fascinated by steel structures and prefabricated buildings. With his father's blessings of doing something on his own, Himanshu took up his first job as a Site Engineer in Himachal to get first-hand experience before establishing his business.
Himanshu sharing his profound knowledge with his energizing and inspiring words wants the world to know that there is a lot more power in righteousness to achieve something. He enlightens us with this positive contemplation.
To know more about Himanshu, check (https://www.passionvista.com) www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email us at info@passionvista.com
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor