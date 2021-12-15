Himanshu Yadav felicitated with 'Men Leaders to look Up to 2021' by Passion Vista

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's day, Himanshu Yadav was felicitated with 'Men Leaders to look Up to 2021'. Unified Brainz recognized the accomplishments of men who lead by example with glitz, glamour & glory. This magnificent occasion saw the presence of some of the most sought-after lineup of male leaders from various walks of life discussing their passion journey.

Talking about his work, Himanshu Yadav said, "It has always been my responsibility to see that nothing ever brings shame to this name. So, I make sure that all my clients don't find an opportunity to point out any faults in the work we deliver. I strive to honour my clients while prioritizing perfection over profit or loss."

Businessman Himanshu is someone who treasures and draws his strength from his family's support, living life by the book, following his instincts, and swimming against the stream's current. It would be fair to call his habit to judge people based on their ethics and morals. The government recently honoured Himanshu's venture, "Himansh," 'India's first high-altitude lab built in Spiti Valley.'

After finishing his B.E. in Civil Engineering, Himanshu flew to Sydney, Australia, to complete his master's in Construction Project Management from UNSW. Back then, Himanshu's bathwater was a successful businessman in the field of Industrial setups, majorly dealing in the establishment of new Paper/Sugar/Tire-Tube/Chemical Industries. But Himanshu was more fascinated by steel structures and prefabricated buildings. With his father's blessings of doing something on his own, Himanshu took up his first job as a Site Engineer in Himachal to get first-hand experience before establishing his business.

Himanshu sharing his profound knowledge with his energizing and inspiring words wants the world to know that there is a lot more power in righteousness to achieve something. He enlightens us with this positive contemplation.

