Hina Khan has broken up & is inspiring women to 'Break Up' too

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/Target Media): Popular star Hina Khan took to Instagram this morning looking visibly upset. Her sad story indicated that she wants to break up as she felt she did not have the right partner who could support her properly.

'I don't feel supported, Maybe this isn't the right match for me, Time to Break Up" stated her story.

Her fans are pouring in to support her as concern on this news grew. They are asking her to stay strong and not feel alone.

Find out more about this break up on her recently posted (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUxaCW6IOqp/?utm_medium=copy_link)video on Instagram

In an attempt to create awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras, Marks & Spencer India, who is known for its exceptionally fitted lingerie, has partnered with popular actress Hina Khan and many others for a digital campaign #TimetoBreakUp.

The brand offers a free bra fit service at all their stores and is urging women to get the right fitted lingerie.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)