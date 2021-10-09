Hina Khan has broken up & is inspiring women to 'Break Up' too

You would like to read
- Hina Khan celebrates Independence day with India's number one short video app, MOJ
- Star Movies brings alive the magic of Hollywood with #HollywoodUnlimited
- Entertaining South Asian Community, TV Chaar brings quality with innovation
- Nikoo Homes IV, launched at Bhartiya City, North Bangalore, 1st week sales break all previous records
- Merck Foundation CEO to Mentor Young African Fashion Designers on 'Fashion with Purpose' to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education
New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/Target Media): Popular star Hina Khan took to Instagram this morning looking visibly upset. Her sad story indicated that she wants to break up as she felt she did not have the right partner who could support her properly.
'I don't feel supported, Maybe this isn't the right match for me, Time to Break Up" stated her story.
Her fans are pouring in to support her as concern on this news grew. They are asking her to stay strong and not feel alone.
Find out more about this break up on her recently posted (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUxaCW6IOqp/?utm_medium=copy_link)video on Instagram
In an attempt to create awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras, Marks & Spencer India, who is known for its exceptionally fitted lingerie, has partnered with popular actress Hina Khan and many others for a digital campaign #TimetoBreakUp.
The brand offers a free bra fit service at all their stores and is urging women to get the right fitted lingerie.
This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor