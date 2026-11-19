PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is hosting the 44th International Conference and Exhibition of ICSOBA (International Committee for Study of Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminium) in Bengaluru from November 15-20, 2026. The ICSOBA conference plays an important role in advancing the aluminium industry by bringing together global expertise, technical knowledge and perspectives on the challenges shaping this critical industry of the future. For India, such platforms are important in accelerating technology adoption, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and building a globally competitive aluminium ecosystem, reaffirming the country's ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing leader.

With more than 160 technical papers, nine keynote presentations across three sessions and four parallel technical streams, the conference will explore key themes including advances in alumina refinery and aluminium smelting technologies, decarbonisation, energy efficiency, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, operational safety, resource efficiency and circularity. The programme also includes technical visits to Hindalco's Belagavi Alumina Refinery in Karnataka and Aditya Aluminium Smelter in Odisha, offering delegates an opportunity to understand industry practices and technological developments on the ground. The conference is providing a platform to examine some of the industry's most pressing sustainability priorities, including the utilisation of bauxite residue, reducing emissions across the value chain and developing commercially viable low-carbon production pathways.

The conference comes at a time when aluminium is becoming increasingly important to the global energy transition, with demand being driven by electrification, renewable energy, electric vehicles, infrastructure expansion and data centres. India, in particular, is emerging as a significant growth market, with rising consumption and expanding production capabilities. Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Limited and President, ICSOBA 2026, said, "India is set to play a much larger role in the global aluminium industry. While global demand is growing at around 3% annually, India's demand growing at nearly 7.5% over next 5 years, driven by electrification, infrastructure and emerging applications. In India, the capital investment required for new smelting capacity is currently around $5,000-6,000 per tonne. Greater collaboration between Indian manufacturers and global technology providers can help bring this closer to $3,000 per tonne. The future of the industry will depend on how effectively we harness technology, build competitive manufacturing capabilities, recycling and develop a skilled workforce while advancing towards decarbonisation. At Hindalco, we are pleased to host this global technical community in India and open our facilities to delegates, enabling first-hand engagement with our manufacturing practices and sustainability initiatives."

As part of the technical programme, delegates will visit Hindalco's Belagavi Alumina Refinery, India's only large-scale 100% specialty alumina refinery and the world's first alumina refinery powered by renewable energy. The visit to Aditya Aluminium will showcase the integrated aluminium complex's focus on operational efficiency and lower-carbon manufacturing, including technology solutions implemented to reduce specific energy consumption and 100 MW of round-the-clock renewable energy. Jonathan Grant, Secretary General, International Aluminium Institute (IAI), United Kingdom, said, "Bauxite residue remains a significant sustainability challenge for the global aluminium industry, with around 215 million tonnes generated annually and accumulated stocks estimated at 4.6 billion tonnes. With only around 10% currently being utilised, scaling commercially viable solutions is critical. Industry leaders such as Hindalco are playing an important role in advancing research, technology and initiatives to improve bauxite residue utilisation. Greater collaboration between industry and research institutions will be essential to turn this industrial by-product into a valuable resource and accelerate progress towards a more circular aluminium industry."

Claude H. Vanvoren, Chairman of the Board, ICSOBA, said, "Since 1963, ICSOBA has united the global aluminium community around a shared purpose: advancing knowledge, technology, and progress through collaboration. Through 44 conferences held across 30 cities in 17 countries, it has built a truly international platform where industry leaders, innovators, researchers, and practitioners come together to shape the future of aluminium. Guided by its vision to be the 'Technology Conference of the Aluminium Industry, for the Aluminium Industry,' ICSOBA continues to foster cross-border knowledge exchange across the entire value chain, from mine to metal. Supported by more than 70 corporate members worldwide, the association remains a powerful force for collective innovation, sustainable growth, and global industry advancement."

The conference will witness participation from leading global aluminium producers and industry players, including Rio Tinto, Alcoa, Norsk Hydro, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), RUSAL, Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) and Hydro Alunorte, among others. Indian industry participation will include leading players such as Hindalco, NALCO and other key organisations across the aluminium value chain. The conference will also bring together global research institutions, technology providers and industry experts, including CSIRO, ABB and Universite Laval. The 44th ICSOBA conference reinforces the importance of global knowledge exchange and industry collaboration in addressing shared challenges and advancing a more innovative, efficient and sustainable aluminium value chain.

About Hindalco Industries Limited: Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $31 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China). Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium. Hindalco is India's largest copper producer, serving more than half the country's copper requirements. Its copper facility in Gujarat, India, comprises a world-class copper smelter and refinery complex, downstream facilities, and a captive jetty. Hindalco's global footprint spans 48 manufacturing units across 10 countries.

Hindalco has been ranked the world's most sustainable aluminium company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for six consecutive years - 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. About ISCOBA: The International Committee for Study of Bauxite, Alumina & Aluminium (ICSOBA) is an independent, non-profit international association established in 1963. It brings together industry professionals from leading bauxite, alumina and aluminium-producing companies, technology providers, researchers, consultants and academic institutions from across the world. ICSOBA provides a global platform for knowledge exchange, technical collaboration and the advancement of research and innovation across the aluminium value chain, from bauxite exploration and mining to alumina refining and aluminium production.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)