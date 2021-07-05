Hindcon Chemicals Limited shines yet again, made its way to the Main Board of NSE

You would like to read
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hindcon Chemicals Limited, a Kolkata based chemical manufacturing company, migrates from NSE EMERGE to the Main Board of NSE.
In a yet another milestone, Hindcon Chemicals Ltd. is all set to start its inning on the main board of NSE in a short span of three years after being listed on NSE Emerge.
As an active and responsible member of the Indian Green Building Council, Hindcon truly believes in the core ethos of creating a safe & sustainable environment. The company strives to keep its business approaches in line with the best green practices followed across the globe.
Hindcon Chemicals tries to ensure that the product lifecycle does not interfere with our Mother Nature at any stage of its evolution. The company takes pride in offering eco-friendly products with lower environmental impact.
Along with burgeoning country prospects, Hindcon is treading the path to progress with firm belief and utmost optimism. Testimony to this is the annual results of the company released recently. The Company has reported resilient financial results for FY 2021, where the Consolidated PAT for FY 2021 has increased by 59% to Rs. 4.52 Cr. as against Rs. 2.84 Cr. in FY 2020.
Based on the results of FY 2021, the Consolidated EPS of the company stood at Rs. 5.89 per share as compared to Rs. 3.71 in the prior financial year. With a healthy cash flow in its stride, the company has become a debt-free company. With a glorious past and a promising future, we are sure it will be among the good performing companies listed on our bourse.
Primarily dealing in construction chemicals, Hindcon is spread across categories such as waterproofing additives, plasticisers used in mortar mix, concreting aids, protective roof coatings, cleaning compound chemicals, floor topping products, foundry aid, sealant products, ready to use plaster, tile adhesives, and sodium silicate, which find wide application in the construction and pharmaceutical industries.
An ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 22716: 2007 accredited Company, the Hindcon Chemicals Limited, is also certified by the reputed 'Bureau of Indian Standards' to use the Standard Mark IS 9103 for Concrete Admixture, and Super Plasticiser Type-Normal, IS 2645 for Integral Water Proofing Compound for Cement Mortar among others.
In addition to sound financials, the professionalism of the company has been recognised at various forums. With awards such as the Outstanding Export Performer Award and Outstanding Industrial Enterprise Award, to name a few, the company ensures the delivery of best-in-class products with an aim to expand both nationally and internationally.
In the words of Sanjay Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindcon Chemicals Limited, "Hindcon was built when the construction chemical industry was in its nascent stage. Continuous evolution, with strong ethics and sustainable business practices, have helped us in achieving great feats in a relatively smaller timeframe. We take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for their relentless support and we assure to continue meeting expectations of all in the future too. With ever expanding product portfolio and a long term expansion horizon, Hindcon has achieved another benchmark by migrating to the main trading window of NSE. It is certainly a proud moment for the entire Hindcon family. Backed with environment-friendly methodologies, we pledge to uphold the interest of our customers foremost and mankind at large, always and every time."
