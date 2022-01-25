Hipi's virtual singing talent hunt - Hipi G.O.A.T. contest receives jaw dropping participation: Over 25000 videos in just the first 2 rounds

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): On its hunt for the greatest singer of all time, Hipi G.O.A.T. - India's biggest digital singing contest, has already registered 25,000+ entries in just the first two rounds.
The contest, which started on 15th November, is now expecting to clock the 45,000 videos mark making it a grand success.
To make the talent hunt fun and interesting, the Hipi G.O.A.T. contest features three rounds (Best Foot Forward, What's your Theme & The Final Cut). The contest's staggering performances are being judged by Grammy Nominee and leading playback singer Shilpa Rao.
Giving in to the thousands of endearing messages and requests received from participants and users alike, Round 2 was been extended by 2 weeks and has ended on 23rd Jan. This allowed singers more time to prove their mettle and put their best voice forward to reach the top spot. The race for the Greatest of all time is in its final round now.
Hipi G.O.A.T. has unveiled its top 10 winners for Round 3 - The Final Cut: Tanishka Matharu, Himangi Vishwaroop, Shreya Sharma, Nidhi Sarolkar, Chirag Tomar, Abhishek Anil Sharma, Mohena Bahl, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Harsha Karnik and Aditi Minglani. Their entry videos ooze of the raw talent India has to offer, easily setting them apart as better than the best. Round 3 has started and these top 10 participants will compete in The Final Cut. The grand finale winner will get to perform a duet with Grammy Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the finals of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for creators who want to build their careers in music and singing.
Hipi would like to congratulate all these winners for their passion. Their heart and soul lies in music and they have proven that in their association with Hipi G.O.A.T. The contest has seen participations coming far and wide from different corners of the nation. It has spread its aficionado across age groups. One of the most loved videos has been of a child artist, Esther from Assam, who is just 4 years old. Another unique entry the contest has seen, is from Nasir Hussain Shah who is a police officer in Jammu & Kashmir, singing away beautiful melodies. Hipi G.O.A.T. is the only digital singing contest to see such diverse yet talented creators coming forward to showcase their talent and give it their all.
GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, said, "This contest has been an honest attempt at providing pan India visibility to the country's budding and talented singers. The winner of Hipi G.O.A.T. will go on to become a fresh voice in our singing industry.
The growing numbers in participation by the best singing talents from across the country indicate the raging success of Hipi G.O.A.T. It speaks volumes of how true talent can be discovered when given the right platform, and the engagement shows the love and support of our users towards both music and the musicians."
Out of the top 10 participants, some top singers will get a contract to be a creator on Hipi. Meanwhile, the grand finale winner of the Hipi G.O.A.T. contest gets to perform a duet with Shilpa Rao during the finals of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on the main stage, Weekly winners will get to perform a duet with the digital sensation, Rupali Jagga along with a mentoring session with her. Not just that, there are weekly cash prizes too, so passionate singers can continue to upload their singing entries to win big. With Hipi G.O.A.T. Hipi continues to fulfil its promise of facilitating creators and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent.
Hipi karo. More karo.
Hipi is a leading short form video destination that inspires creativity and passion. Made in India, Hipi has already become India's favourite short video platform for many talented creators. Hipi brings moments of joy, inspiration, and discovery. The platform empowers brands and merchants to harness the power of storytelling and product discovery in an industry-changing, retail marketing environment. Hipi can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.
